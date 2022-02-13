Molly Yeh’s 7-Layer Dip is “in a League of Its Own,” according to the Food Network star.

The Super Bowl is approaching, which means it’s time to start thinking about game day snacks.

What better snack than Molly Yeh’s 7-Layer Dip?

With charred corn, doctored-up sour cream, and more, the celebrity chef and Girl Meets Farm host’s take on the classic is anything but ordinary.

Yeh explained why she enjoys 7-layer dip in the “Hawk-ey Party” episode of her Food Network cooking show.

“I love 7-layer dip because chips and salsa or chips and guac aren’t always enough for me at parties,” she explained.

“I want a full meal on a chip, and this gives you that.”

The blogger turned Food Network star said her own recipe “explodes with flavor and the colors are so pretty together,” adding, “This is truly in a league of its own.”

Yeh’s 7-layer dip, dubbed Charred Corn 7-Layer Dip, necessitates a little more time in the kitchen than the average 7-layer dip recipe.

That’s because many of the layers are made from scratch by the cooking show host.

The 7-layer dip is estimated to take nearly 2.5 hours to make, according to Yeh’s recipe instructions (Food Network has all the details).

That does not, however, include the time it takes to cool down.

Yeh makes his own refried beans and guacamole.

She also makes roasted corn salsa with fresh corn off the cob.

Yes, it takes longer than most 7-layer dips, but, as Yeh put it, it’s in a class by itself.

If making homemade refried beans and guacamole, not to mention removing corn from the cob for the salsa, is too much for you, Yeh says it’s fine to use storebought.

Canned or frozen corn, as well as storebought guacamole and refried beans, are suggested as alternatives to fresh corn.

Thank you friends for all of your pictures and well wishes, and for not drawing sharpie marker weenies on my face a la Carrie in sex and the city, or at least not telling me about it if you do! issue is still on stands for a little while! pic.twitter.com1gMqljjEf4

The corn salsa is the first layer of Yeh’s Charred Corn 7-Layer Dip.

The Eggs Are in the House…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.