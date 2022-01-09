Molly Yeh’s Chocolate Peanut Butter Oatmeal Muffins Are a Make-Ahead Breakfast Pick-Me-Up from ‘Girl Meets Farm’

Breakfast is a big deal in the Hagen household, where Food Network star Molly Yeh, husband Nick Hagen, and daughter Bernie eat a variety of savory and sweet dishes.

Yeh relies on meals that can be prepared ahead of time and served quickly without sacrificing nutrition or taste as a mother of one with another on the way.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Oatmeal Muffins are a family favorite because they’re sweet and delicious, and they’re a great way to start the day.

Yeh confessed that peanut butter is a favorite snack in her house during an episode of Girl Meets Farm.

It’s protein-rich and simple to prepare.

Many of Yeh’s baked goods contain peanut butter, which adds a unique flavor while also increasing the umami factor of most baked desserts.

So far, Yeh’s recipes for chocolate bars, a party-trick peanut butter cake, and snack cakes have all included peanut butter.

Yeh includes a recipe for Party-Trick Peanut Butter Cake in her cookbook Molly on the Range, which she describes as “tasty with the least amount of effort.”

My Name Is Yeh is her blog.

She advised her to make oatmeal muffins in preparation for the birth of her daughter.

“Oatmeal aids lactation.”

Muffins because they thaw quickly and easily.

You can also eat them with just one hand,” Yeh wrote.

Yeh has admitted that she enjoys oatmeal.

Peanut or almond butter, cinnamon, berries, dark chocolate, and assorted seeds are among her favorites.

Yeh’s love of that particular breakfast combination inspired this recipe.

Rolling oats, whatever milk you have on hand, flour, whole wheat flour, and baking powder are among the ingredients.

Cinnamon, salt, unsalted butter, and unsweetened peanut or almond butter are also added.

Vanilla, eggs, maple syrup, dried fruit, dark chocolate, unsweetened coconut flakes, and seeds are the final ingredients.

“Pretty versatile,” Yeh said of this muffin recipe.

“You can change up the nut butter and mix-ins (don’t skimp on the chocolate, though!) and add different spices,” she wrote on her blog.

“Whether it’s sprinkles or turbinado sugar and seed mix, I would recommend topping them with something.”

“The crunch on top is the best,” Yeh recommended.

“They’re delicious and filling.

They’re topped with a few sprinkles and have pockets of melty chocolate.

“I figured it would add a sense of humour to what was bound to be a crazy time,”…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.