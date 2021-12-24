Molly Yeh’s ‘Girl Meets Farm’ Italian Rainbow Cookies Are Chocolate-Covered Delights

Molly Yeh’s delectable Italian Rainbow Cookies are chocolate-covered delights from ‘Girl Meets Farm.’

Molly Yeh, who starred in Girl Meets Farm, enjoys baking.

The Italian Rainbow Cookies, which are chocolate-covered bites of deliciousness, are one of the Food Network star’s favorite foods.

Apricot preserve filling is used to sweeten a trio of colored cakes with an almond flavor.

These are traditionally served during the Christmas season, but they can be served any time of year.

My name is Yeh, and the Food Network star once compared making these cookies to going to Julliard.

[With her husband Nick Hagen, Yeh attended the performing arts college.]

“Making these cookies was like going to Juilliard: it was really fun and enjoyable, but tell me I’ll have to do it again, and I’ll run upstairs to my room, hold my stuffed penguin, assume the fetal position, and breathe real fastcryshake my head real fast and repeat ‘no’ a million times,” Molly Yeh wrote once.

Thankfully, Yeh has conquered her aversion to baking cookies.

They’ve become a holiday favorite, and they remind her of her time in New York City, when these and other local delicacies could be found in nearly every bakery.

When Yeh moved to her husband’s family farm in the Midwest, the only way she could get her hands on these treats was to bake them herself.

To begin, you’ll need eggs, sugar, unsalted butter, almost paste, and salt.

Lemon juice, almond extract, flour, green and red liquid food coloring are next.

Apricot jam, dark chocolate, and nonstick cooking spray for the pans are required.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Line the bottoms of three loaf pans with parchment paper and grease them.

Separate the eggs and beat the whites until they form stiff peaks.

After that, beat in the sugar until it’s completely incorporated.

Butter, almond paste, salt, and sugar are combined in a separate bowl.

After that, whisk together the egg yolks, lemon juice, and almond extract.

Toss in the flour.

After that, fold in the whites.

Dividing the mixture into thirds is a good way to start.

One batch will have green food coloring, another will have red food coloring, and the third batch will be plain.

The red, white, and green colors of the Italian flag are created using this method.

Bake for 12 minutes after spreading evenly into the three prepared pans.

Remove the pans from the oven and set aside to cool.

To put it together, start with a green layer on the bottom.

Add half of a small jar of apricots on top…

