‘Girl Meets Farm’ star Molly Yeh’s ‘Juicy and Flavorful’ Bacon-Wrapped Meatloaves ‘Taste Better Because They’re Miniature,’ she says.

‘Juicy and Flavorful’ Bacon-Wrapped Meatloaves from ‘Girl Meets Farm,’ according to Molly Yeh, ‘Taste Better Because They’re Miniature.’

Molly Yeh believes that food should be appealing to the eyes as well as the palate.

The Food Network’s Girl Meets Farm host enjoys making food that is pleasing to the eye first, then to the palate.

One of her most adorable savory creations is Bacon-Wrapped Meatloaves, which she says “taste better because they’re miniature.”

In a blog post for her website, My Name Is Yeh, the Girl Meets Farm star revealed that most recipe shoots for her Food Network show are done twice.

“My main goal when I first went through the recipe was to get clear lines from me describing the steps and talking about the dish,” she claims.

“The second focuses on getting closer shots of my hands as they add specific ingredients, mix, chop, and other tasks.”

Before filming a recipe, we take ‘grabs,’ which are close-up shots of my hands grabbing tools and ingredients.

So if you see me say, “I’m going to grab the Harissa,” and then see my hand grabbing the Harissa, those two shots were taken about 20 minutes apart,” Yeh explained of the behind-the-scenes work that went into filming her Food Network series.

Yeh’s Bacon-Wrapped Meatloaves recipe achieves the most surface area of crust and crispiness for the beef and bacon.

Yeh created this miniature version instead of serving individual slices of a large meatloaf with only a sliver of the crusty exterior.

For her family’s favorite meal, Yeh uses the following ingredients to make petite, delectable treats.

They include rye bread, milk, egg, onion, parsley, dry mustard, caraway, and coriander.

Salt and pepper are required, as well as ground beef and pork.

Soak the bread in milk in a mixing bowl.

Using the remaining ingredients, form the beef and pork into smaller loaves.

Wrap a thicker cut of bacon around each one.

Ketchup, steak sauce, Dijon mustard, and light brown sugar should all be mixed together in a separate bowl.

Brush the glaze over the top of each meatloaf and bake until done.

Yeh realizes that preparing and wrapping each of her Bacon-Wrapped Meatloaves individually makes them look more appealing to the eye.

Yeh, on the other hand, specializes in home-cooked meals with colorful vegetables and delectable desserts.

The former city girl turned country wife has a collection of “high-low” recipes that combine formal and informal fare.

As a result, Yeh complemented the homey appearance of these individually wrapped meatloaves with brightly colored greenery…

Girl Meets Farm

