Molly Yeh’s ‘Moist, Delicious, and a ‘Speckled Vanilla Frosted’ Masterpiece’Girl Meets Farm’: Molly Yeh’s Legendary Sprinkle Cake is a ‘Moist, Delicious, and a ‘Speckled Vanilla Frosted’ Masterpiece

Molly Yeh's Legendary Sprinkle Cake is a 'Moist, Delicious, and a 'Speckled Vanilla Frosted' Masterpiece

Molly Yeh is well-known for her fondness for sprinkles, a type of candy.

Her farmhouse kitchen, which was featured on the Food Network show Girl Meets Farm, has collections.

Her recipe for a Funfetti Cake, also known as a Sprinkle Cake, has changed over time.

She’s always on the lookout for the ideal sprinkle-to-cake ratio, as well as a cake with minimal crumb and a moist texture.

Making a Sprinkle Cake, according to Yeh, is as simple as mixing sprinkles into white cake batter.

It’s much more, she claims.

She admitted to a quest for the cake “reminiscent of all of my single-digit birthday parties” in a post on her blog, My Name is Yeh.

She eventually came up with a recipe that allowed her to make a cake that was not only “flavorful and moist,” but also had an even distribution of sprinkles throughout the dessert.

But that doesn’t mean she’s given up on making this beloved dessert even better.

“Stay tuned for more updates after a million more test runs in what will most likely be two years,” she wrote.

To make Yeh’s show-stopping Sprinkle Cake, you’ll need a long list of ingredients.

These are, however, pantry staples.

Unsalted butter, all-purpose flour, cornstarch, baking powder, kosher salt, sugar, egg whites, and flavorless oil are just a few of the ingredients.

Vanilla and almond extracts, whole milk, and classic rainbow sprinkles are also required.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (180 degrees Celsius).

Butter three cake pans and line with parchment paper to make it easier to remove the cakes once they’ve been baked.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, cornstarch, baking powder, and salt.

Whip the sugar and butter together with an electric mixer, then add the egg whites, almond, and vanilla extracts.

After that, add the dry ingredients one at a time, blending until just combined.

Sprinkles are then added.

This should not, however, be done with the mixer.

The candy will be incorporated with a rubber spatula without being broken.

Bake for at least 25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean.

The cakes are done when it comes out clean.

Before frosting, let it cool completely.

The entire recipe can be found on the Food Network website.

On Sundays at 11 a.m., Girl Meets Farm airs….

