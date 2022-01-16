Molly Yeh’s recipe for juicy Lucie burgers from ‘Girl Meets Farm’ is spicy and delicious.

Molly Yeh’s recipe for juicy Lucie Burgers is spicy and delicious.

Molly Yeh introduced viewers to a midwestern staple, Juicy Lucie burgers, on an episode of her Food Network series “Girl Meets Farm,” “Girl Meets Grill.” Juicy Lucies are two burgers with a piece of cheese sandwiched in the middle of the meat, resulting in oozing cheese out of the center of the meat.

By giving her burgers a spicy kick, Yeh enhanced the flavor palette of the original sandwich, making them oh-so-delicious.

According to Thrillist, the burger was born in South Minneapolis, Minnesota, and has since become a midwestern institution.

It entails assembling two thin beef patties around an American cheese center and then securing the burger.

The cheese inside the burger becomes a gooey, melted mess of deliciousness when it’s served on a bun.

The burger’s origins are said to be from a restaurant called Matt’s Bar, which invented it in 1954 after a customer requested “two hamburger patties with a slice of cheese in the middle.” After biting into it, he exclaimed, “that’s one juicy Lucy.”

Yeh uses an 8020 ground beef ratio when making her patties.

Sriracha, salt, pepper, and cheddar cheese are added to the mix.

Oil, butter, hamburger buns, onion, and, to serve, mayonnaise, iceberg lettuce, and tomato slices are also required.

As a result, Sriracha, which was added to the meat mixture, gives the burgers a spicy flavor.

You can use as much or as little as you like.

Here’s how to make Yeh’s version of a Juicy Lucie.

Beef, Sriracha, salt, and pepper in a mixing bowl.

After the meat has been mixed, roll it into balls and make a small indentation in the center.

This is the location of the cheese.

Before cooking, seal the burger over the cheese and shape it into patties.

After the bun has been cooked, top it with your favorite toppings and enjoy.

Yeh uses ground pork and a variety of spices to season the meat for her delectable breakfast version of the burger classic.

Cheese is placed in the center after the ingredients have been mixed.

The breakfast sausage patty is cooked before being topped with a fried egg on a toasted English muffin.

The Food Network website has the recipe for breakfast Juicy Lucies.

On Sundays at 11 a.m., Girl Meets Farm airs.

On the Food Network at 8:00 a.m. EST.

On the Food Network website, you can find the complete recipe for Spicy Cheddar Juicy Lucies.

