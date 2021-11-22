Mom shares a life-saving tip for preventing your baby’s stroller from slipping on ice.

WINTER IS HERE, which means icy roads and slick sidewalks.

Because the cold can make driving or simply strolling outside dangerous, it’s important to be prepared and extra cautious.

Autumn, who goes by the handle @honestlyautumn on social media, recently posted a video instructing fellow parents on how to push their baby strollers on ice-covered roads.

The TikTok started with two parents attempting to push their child’s stroller along an icy sidewalk.

The carriage was slipping down the sidewalk with the couple.

She held up a handful of zip ties and said, “99% of parents don’t know about this.”

The wheel of a stroller was wrapped in multiple zip ties in the next frame.

To ensure that the wheel was protected, the zip ties were only spaced apart by a couple of inches, and the excess ties were cut off.

These plastic ties help the wheels grip slick surfaces and provide more traction for the stroller.

The hack was appreciated by many viewers:

“I’m expecting my first child and live in the north.

“I love TikTok so much! Nothing will be able to stop us,” one user wrote.

Another added, “Thank you for having a Canadian pregnant lady here!”

Autumn has amassed a large following on TikTok as a result of her videos offering parenting advice and practical family hacks.

She also shared a parenting tip “for children who don’t want to take their medication” in another video.

She emptied an Honest Kids juice box and refilled it with Infant’s Tylenol in the proper dosage.

She reinserted the straw into the juice box and handed it to her infant daughter, who happily drank from it.

Ignorance is bliss in this case.

