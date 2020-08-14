Moment Love Island’s Molly-Mae turns down £350k and £80k Range Rover to front Missguided – and signs £1m deal with rival

LOVE Island’s Molly-Mae Hague turned down £350k and an £80k Range Rover to front fashion brand Missguided, it was revealed last night.

The reality star then went on to sign a £1m deal with rival clothing company PrettyLittleThing.

As part of her mega-bucks deal, Molly-Mae stunned fans yesterday evening as she wowed in a new advert for PrettyLittleThing.

And adding salt to the wound, the promotional clip made its debut on Channel 4 during Inside Missguided, a documentary about the Manchester-based brand that showed it being rejected by the Love Island star.

Viewers watched as brand marketing director Samantha and owner Nitin Passi discussed wooing the 24-year-old into their fold before settling on the offer – which included the option to make a Missguided outfit for her infamous stuffed toy elephant called Ellie Belly.

A narrator said: “If we land Molly-Mae, she’ll take on £350k, but for us it’s worth so much more and could probably put us back on top.”

But despite their belief that other brands would only offer the star £200k, PrettyLittleThing led the way and put £1m on the table.

On learning the news, the narrator commented: “This is a right kick in the b******s, and to make it worse, Molly-Mae went with one of our main rivals.”

The Sun revealed the beauty – who is already worth an estimated £2million with boyfriend Tommy Fury – signed an additional £600,000 deal with PrettyLittleThing earlier this month.

She will pick up the staggering salary for just six months’ work with PrettyLittleThing.

Molly-Mae has a hugely popular collection with the Manchester-based fashion giant and the extension keeps her on board until 2021 at least.

In addition, The Sun revealed last year that Molly-Mae had bagged a £500,000 deal to plug the brand’s clothes – the biggest cheque any of the Love Island class of 2019 received.