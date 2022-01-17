Monday, January 17 horoscope: Your daily guide to what your zodiac sign has planned for your zodiac dates.

21st to 20th of March

A full moon of full family disclosure can bring uncomfortable truths to light, and you’re the one who can lead the way to calm, thoughtful discussions.

A change you’ve been putting off could be the best thing for you in the long run.

You respond brilliantly to both aspects of passion, which is a mix of dreams and reality.

21st April to 21st May

Your sign, like you, is enigmatic and seductive.

But be wary of sending messages that you don’t mean, whether through looks or words.

Today is a day for self-reflection.

Although communication channels at work may appear to be blocked, you can break through and reconnect a team.

A three-part ticket is printed by luck.

May 22nd – June 21st

Uranus is about to advance in your secret zone, encouraging you to bring some deep ideas to the surface.

There is a waiting audience for you, no matter how unusual your ideas are.

You possess a physical strength in love that you may be unaware of.

However, you will soon find out as two different admirers approach.

June 22nd – July 22nd

In terms of feelings and actions, a full moon in your personal star space can surprise you.

As a result, be prepared to find yourself in the middle of a new job, relationship, or academic situation at any time.

In many ways, you’re ready to respond to your true self, which is a first.

You are most drawn to the “B” passion that has genuine prospects.

23rd to 23rd of July

Because the sun is about to leave your industry, use today’s work energy to lay out your own set of future rules, even if you only share them with yourself.

From love to work to leisure, the ideal partners to assist you in achieving your objectives are about to appear.

Prizes based on personal numbers are on the way.

24th to 22nd of August

A once-impossible travel destination can be added to your personal map, and instead of limiting your personal dreams, you can give them room to fly.

The right gestures do not have to be extravagant to be romantic, but they must come from the heart to be valuable.

A blue envelope is opened by Luck.

23rd September to 23rd October

Thanks to the full moon, your goals, no matter how far away or ambitious, are at the top of your chart, and your outlook on the future is about to change.

Celebrate your achievements and be prepared to step forward if a vacancy arises.

Your physical and emotional sides are both strong when it comes to love…

