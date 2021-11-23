‘Monday Night Football’: When, Where, and How to Watch the Giants vs. Panthers

Monday Night Football: When, Where, and How to Watch Giants vs. Patriots

Tonight is Tom Brady’s return to the field.

The New York Giants will take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11 of Monday Night Football.

At 8:15 p.m., the game will begin.

It will also air on ESPN 2 at 1:00 p.m. ET, with Peyton and Eli Manning hosting an alternate broadcast.

The game will be available to watch on the NFL App, ESPN App, and Yahoo Sports App.

After losing their last two games, the Buccanneers are looking to rebound.

Tampa Bay is looking for its first win in nearly a month after having a bye in Week 9.

Brady is the favorite to win the NFL MVP award in 2021, but he has struggled in his last two games, throwing six touchdowns and four interceptions for a quarterback rating of 97.5.

On the team’s official website, Brady said, “I think we have to change it, and I think winning football is about doing the right thing as often as possible.”

“Everyone being on the same page, excellent communication, and simply putting forth the best effort on every play.”

Things won’t always be perfect out there, but you should try to make as few mistakes as possible.

I believe there is a real sense of urgency for us to get it right.”

With a 3-6 record, the Giants have had difficulty getting things going.

They are coming off a bye week and a 23-16 win over the Raiders in Week 9.

New York is hoping to reclaim some key players, including Saquon Barkley, who has been out with an ankle injury.

To beat the Brady-led Buccaneers, the Giants will need all hands on deck.

“I spent seven years with him, and every week is different for him,” Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said on the team’s official website.

“I don’t know anyone who is more competitive, more serious about the game, and who is also a great person.”

It makes no difference whether they win by 20 points or lose by 20 points.

If he’s playing the New York Giants on Monday night, he’ll be laser focused on them.

If you’ve had the opportunity to be around him, you’ll notice that he’s laser focused.

Being in the presence of one of the greatest players of all time…

