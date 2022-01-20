‘Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area’: Netflix Releases First Look at Helsinki in K-Drama Remake – Red Suit and All’

Netflix has teamed up with Money Heist executive producer Lex Pina to bring fans a new riveting series.

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, a new Korean drama starring Korean actors and set in South Korea, will follow the same characters.

The Professor, the show’s main cast, and now a teaser still have given fans a taste of what’s to come.

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area’s still image depicts the infamous red jumpsuit and a view of Helsinki.

According to Soompi, Pina expressed his enthusiasm for the remake, which will be set on the Korean Peninsula.

The plot is still unknown, but Netflix and Pina guarantee that it will be in the same vein as the Spanish original.

Money Heist: Korea on Netflix features a coveted cast of actors reprising their roles from the original film.

Park Hae-soo teased fans when he announced his role as Berlin in December 2021.

Park explained how his Berlin would be different in an interview with The Swoon for Squid Game.

“Berlin is chic and cold-blooded in the original version.

He is torn between good and evil.

Berlin, on the other hand, has a good reason to be that way in the Korean version.

As a result, it will be very different,” Park explained.

The Professor (Yoo Ji-tae) will gather a group of thieves to rob a bank in South Korea for Money Heist: Korea.

A new still image of a central character wearing the well-known red jumpsuits was released by Netflix.

Netflix’s ‘Tudum’ Event aired a crossover with The Professor in a K-Drama Remake titled ‘Money Heist.’

Netflix released its list of upcoming Korean dramas for 2022 on January 18th.

Money Heist: Korea, as well as a teaser image from the drama, is on the list.

While fans have already met the Professor, the new still image gives us our first look at Helsinki.

Helsinki is one of the main characters in the Spanish original who assists in the robbery of the Royal Mint of Spain.

He is well-known for his ruthlessness and…

