‘Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area’ Teaser Reveals Main Cast and One Important Item

Money Heist was one of Netflix’s biggest hits.

The show’s producer and Netflix announced in 2020 that they were working on a Korean drama remake.

The remake attracted attention due to the presence of actors such as Park Hae-soo from Squid Game in one of the lead roles.

During the Netflix Tudum event, Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area was teased.

The first official teaser for the upcoming K-drama has arrived, introducing the Professor and the rest of the cast.

The key marker from the first series was also included in the teaser.

According to Variety, while Park Hae-soo was officially announced to play Berlin in December, the rest of the cast had been set since April 2021.

Actor Yoo Ji-tae will play the infamous Professor, according to Soompi.

Jeon Jong-seo, Lee Won-jong, and Kim Ji-hoon are among the cast members.

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area will have a storyline that is similar to the Spanish original.

The setting will be changed in order to adapt the story into a K-drama, but key details such as the characters robbing a bank will remain.

“I am excited to see what will happen when this case unfolds against the backdrop of the Korean peninsula,” executive producer Lex Pina says in an interview with Soompi.

Netflix has released its first official teaser for Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, which introduces fans to the professor, supporting characters, and cast.

Yoo was previously introduced to Money Heist fans as the professor at Netflix’s Tudum event.

Many actors from different Netflix series needed assistance in locating the streaming platform’s iconic opening sound in a unique crossover.

The Professor, played by Lvaro Morte, seeks the assistance of his K-drama counterpart.

The official teaser focuses on the K-drama character once more.

The professor examines something on his desk in a dimly lit office before turning to face a wall adorned with traditional Korean masks.

Fans get their first glimpse of the recognizable Salvador Dali mask worn in the Spanish original as dramatic music plays.

The Professor appears to be reviewing his heist plans in this scene.

Fans get their first look at another important character after the Professor’s scene.

Seon Woo-jin, as played by actor Kim, is in a control room…

