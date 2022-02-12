Money issues may keep John DiMaggio out of the revival of ‘Futurama,’ according to a report from ‘Futurama.’

Money issues may keep John DiMaggio out of the revival of ‘Futurama.’

Fans want to know if Futurama will return without John DiMaggio.

Hulu has renewed the science fiction animated comedy for a second season.

Continue reading to find out why DiMaggio might not return.

Billy West will reprise his role as Philip J Fry, while Katey Sagal will reprise her role as Leela for the Hulu revival.

Lauren Tom will play Amy Wong again, while Phil LaMarr will play Hermes.

The rest of the original cast members are Tress MacNeille, David Herman, and Maurice LaMarche.

Everyone, thank you for your thoughtfulness and kudos.

Thank you so much.

Don’t worry, I’ll keep you updated, but until then… CHEESE IT!

If it hadn’t been for Billy West, Maurice LaMarche might not have joined the cast of ‘Futurama.’

However, DiMaggio is the only Futurama actor whose future is uncertain.

Bender the robot, one of the show’s most popular characters, is voiced by the actor.

According to Entertainment Weekly, DiMaggio’s refusal to join the revival is due to a lack of funds.

DiMaggio was paid the same as his co-stars West and Sagal.

But DiMaggio turned down the offer because he thought it was too low.

Both sides are currently at a standstill in their contract negotiations.

What will happen to Bender now that DiMaggio’s return to Futurama looks unlikely?

The foul-mouthed, beer-guzzling robot is a major character in the show.

It’s difficult to imagine the revival without the witty but mischievous character.

Whether or not DiMaggio returns, the producers will keep Bender on the show.

While the producers hope to reach an agreement with DiMaggio, they are considering recasting as a fallback option.

Futurama fans weighed in on the situation as news of DiMaggio’s improbable return spread.

The majority of DiMaggio’s fans are rooting for him and have threatened to boycott the show if he does not return.

Few people, however, will watch the show without the actor.

New episodes of Futurama are coming to Hulu. pic.twitter.comxQFAW79VdH

“The Worst Experience of My Grown-Up Life,” according to Matt Groening, was getting “Futurama” off the ground.

Fans discussed Bendergate on Reddit.

“I really hope he can come back,” one user wrote, “but regardless, I’m still excited for some new episodes.”

“I’ll watch the revival without Bender DiMaggio,”…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Thanks for the concern and the props, everyone. I really appreciate it. Don’t worry, I’ll keep you posted, but until then… CHEESE IT! #bendergate — John DiMaggio (@TheJohnDiMaggio) February 10, 2022