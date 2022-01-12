Monica Aldama and Vontae Johnson, cheer season 2 coaches: Who are they?

Coaches Monica Aldama and Vontae Johnson: Who are they?

Season 2 of CHEER premiered on Netflix in January 2020, and fans have been anticipating its arrival.

Fans are eager to learn more about coaches Monica Aldama and Vontae Johnson as the new season approaches.

Cheer is a Netflix documentary-style show about the small town of Corsicana, Texas, and Navarro College, the local high school.

As they compete on the biggest stages, their head cheer coach Monica Aldama expects perfection from her team of competitive college athletes.

Season 1 followed Navarro’s journey to Daytona, which they won in 2021 after the 2020 competition was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following the show’s success in season 1, it was nominated for a Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Award for Unstructured Reality Program, a People’s Choice Award for Favorite Bingeworthy Show, and a TCA Award for Outstanding Achievement in Reality.

Season 2 of Cheer follows not only Navarro College, but also their rival Trinity Valley Community College, which is only 37 miles away.

Navarro’s head cheerleading coach, Monica Aldama, is 49 years old.

She has helped Navarro College win 14 Junior College Division National Championships and five Daytona Crown Grand National Championships over the years.

Aldama earned her MBA at the University of Texas at Tyler before beginning her coaching career.

TVCC’s head cheerleading coach is Vontae Johnson.

According to The Cheer Buzz, he was a cheerleader at TVCC and also competed on Team USA coed and Cheer Athletics Claw6, winning a number of titles including back-to-back ICU World Champions in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019.

Johnson has been the head coach at TVCC for the past three seasons, and he works alongside Kris Franklin, who was the head coach during Johnson’s tenure.

Cheer Season 2 premiered on January 12, 2022, and has been a huge success since then.

According to reports, the season will focus on the Daytona Cup competition in 2021 as well as their preparation for the 2022 event.

“As Season two begins and the buzz surrounding their newfound stardom threatens to alter the dynamic of Navarro Cheer, the team discovers that no amount of press frenzy can compare to the challenges they must face when the 2020 cheer season is upended and a serious criminal accusation is levied against one of their teammates,” according to the Netflix synopsis.

“Navarro’s fiercest rival,” Trinity Valley Community College, will be featured in the nine-episode season.

Lexi Brumback, Coach Aldama, La’Darius Marshall, and Morgan are among the cast members.

