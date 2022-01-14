Monica Aldama on Season 2’s Toughest Moment and La’Darius Fallout (Exclusive) ‘Cheer’: Monica Aldama on the Toughest Moment and La’Darius Fallout (Exclusive) ‘Cheer’: Monica Aldama on the Toughest Moment

The second season of Cheer, which is now available on Netflix, follows Navarro College head coach Monica Aldama as she deals with the pressures of her newfound fame, which stems from season 1’s massive success, as well as keeping her team together in the face of scandals and the pandemic.

“We had no idea when we did this documentary that it would blow up,” Aldama tells ET’s Lauren Zima.

“It astounded me to see people’s perceptions of various things, because I’ve always been so determined to do the right thing and not disappoint people.”

Following the success of Cheer, Aldama was criticized for her coaching methods. She later joined Dancing With the Stars, and accusations leveled by La’Darius Marshall drew widespread attention on social media.

Not only that, but she and Navarro cheer were filming season 2 the entire time, with cameras capturing all of their highs and lows as a team, including the 2020 NCA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championships being canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic and breakout season 1 star Jerry Harris’ arrest on child pornography charges months later.

“I believe this is the culmination of hit after hit after hit,” Aldama says of her most trying period as a coach.

“It was a lot dealing with a very mentally challenging time, where things are very different than they usually are, and, of course, the Jerry Harris news and the pandemic.”

“It was a never-ending series of trials and tribulations.”

“It was tough to watch,” Aldama says of Harris, about whom she speaks out on camera and who is the subject of a powerful midseason episode that delves into sexual abuse allegations leveled against him.

But, you know, having the victims be able to speak up and tell their stories is critical for our industry… As difficult as it is to discuss, it is necessary in order for us to make our industry safer.”

Despite the fact that Harris denies the charges leveled against him, he is currently incarcerated awaiting trial.

He’s written letters to several people, including teammate Gabi Butler and Aldama, as revealed on the show.

