Monsterification Ray in ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ Creates a Huge Plot Hole

Monsterification Ray Creates a Huge Plot Hole in ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’

Transformania returns audiences to the creepy and family-friendly animated world of monsters in Hotel Transylvania.

After the previous installment’s monster vacation, it finds a fresh, new way to continue the story.

The Monsterification Ray is introduced in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, which creates a major plot hole for both monster and human characters.

[This article contains Hotel Transylvania: Transformania spoilers.]

Dracula (Brian Hull) and his wife, Ericka (Kathryn Hahn), decide to retire in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania.

They intend to hand over the hotel to Mavis (Selena Gomez) and her husband, Jonathan (Andy Samberg).

Jonathan, on the other hand, terrifies Dracula by the prospect of him destroying the hotel’s future.

As an excuse for not passing along the hotel, he tells his son-in-law that “monster real estate” necessitates him to be a monster.

Jonathan seeks Van Helsing’s (Jim Gaffigan) assistance.

He uses the Monsterification Ray to transform Jonathan into a monster.

Dracula, Frankenstein (voiced by Brad Abrell), Wayne (voiced by Steve Buscemi), Griffin (voiced by David Spade), Murray (voiced by Keegan-Michael Key), and Blobby are all turned human after a wild night full of ridiculous antics.

In Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, there are two settings for the Monsterification Ray.

Dracula, Frankenstein, Wayne, Griffin, and Murray all become human iterations, while Blobby remains a Jell-O blob.

The monster ray has a dangerous side effect, as Helsing discovers.

As a result, the monster strain continues to mutate in unpredictable ways, transforming them into mindless monsters bent on destruction.

The first time it is shown is after Helsing uses it on a hamster, which leads to the hotel’s destruction.

The Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Monsterification Ray, on the other hand, doesn’t work quite like that.

With the “monster” setting on the ray, all of the monsters are turned back into their normal selves at the film’s conclusion.

Their abilities, on the other hand, never evolve or go haywire like the hamster’s or Jonathan’s did.

Perhaps the monster strain only mutates negatively in people who were never monsters in the first place.

The film, on the other hand, never makes that point clear.

Dracula and his companions would otherwise continue to mutate until they became mindless monsters wreaking havoc.

If the Monsterification Ray is having such a hard time turning people into monsters,…

