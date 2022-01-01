Months after their breakup, G-Eazy and Ashley Benson were seen together again.

G-Eazy and Ashley Benson Reunited Months After Their Split

When former couple G-Eazy and actor Ashley Benson were seen dining out together over the holidays, it sparked reconciliation rumors.

Here’s everything you need to know about the two actors’ relationship and their most recent collaboration.

In May 2020, Benson and G-Eazy were photographed holding hands and kissing.

Benson had unfollowed G-Eazy on Instagram by February 2021, announcing the couple’s breakup to fans.

The rapper couldn’t stop talking about his girlfriend in an interview with ET in October 2020.

G-Eazy revealed that he and Benson were working on music together, saying, “She’s an exceptionally talented person in many different spaces.”

“She’s one of a kind.

Obviously, she’s a great actress, but working with her and putting her in front of a microphone and watching her sing so effortlessly, she has this very special tone of voice and texture that’s very innate to her, given that this isn’t her first job or what she’s known for.”

“It simply blew me away that you can have such a hidden, special talent that the world doesn’t get to see as often,” he continued.

Neither star has spoken out about their relationship’s demise in public.

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy reunite in Los Angeles, sparking reconciliation rumors https:t.coqQD2PuqC4bpic.twitter.comRGGfR03nY3

Nearly a year after their breakup, Benson and G-Eazy were recently spotted hanging out again.

According to Page Six, the “I Mean It” rapper and the Pretty Little Liars star dined together on Dec.

27.

He wore a brown turtleneck sweater and a black beanie, while she was dressed in light denim jeans, a black crop top, and a black leather jacket.

G-Eazy had a purple smoothie while Benson drank what appeared to be an iced coffee.

Since they dined outside, the former couple appeared unconcerned about being photographed together.

They appeared to be at ease with each other.

G-Eazy and Benson were a power couple, but they’d previously dated a number of celebrities.

G-Eazy has been linked to celebrities such as Halsey and Lana Del Rey, as well as model Yasmin Wijnaldum.

Before dating G-Eazy, Ashley Benson dated model Cara Delevingne for almost two years.

She previously dated Ryan Good, the creative director of Justin Bieber’s Drew House clothing line.

Nat Wolff, Taylor Lautner, and others have been linked to her.

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.