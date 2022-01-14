Monty Don, a gardening expert, explains why you should prune your garden RIGHT NOW to ensure that it blooms fully this year.

You should pay attention if you enjoy getting your hands dirty and keeping your garden in good shape.

Monty Don, a gardening expert, has revealed that if you want your garden to be in full bloom this summer, you should start pruning it now.

When it comes to gardening, now is the best time to start.

Don’t be put off by the bitter cold; put on your gloves and head outside.

Monty Don claims that January is a “brilliant” month for pruning flowers and fruit trees.

Monty Don made an appearance on BBC’s Morning Live earlier this week to promote his new series Adriatic Gardens.

Monty Don will travel across Europe in this series, allowing gardening fans to see him visit stunning landscapes.

The horticulturist has now shared the gardening tasks that must be completed in January, the most important of which is pruning.

“This month is certainly a brilliant month for pruning,” said the Gardeners’ World host.

“If you have an apple tree, a pear tree, or rose bushes, now is the time to prune them.”

“Don’t be scared; simply cut away.”

To get the best results, Monty recommends pruning in January.

“Remember,” he continued, “what you cut now will result in vigorous growth.”

“You prune in the summer if you want to make something smaller, and you prune now if you want to make something healthier and more vigorous.”

In his most recent blog post, Monty also discussed the importance of winter fruit tree pruning.

“This is always my big January job,” he said, “and if nothing else, I like to have it finished by the end of the month.”

Before pruning, try to understand how something grows.

“Does it flower on new or old wood, and do new shoots emerge in a burst after flowering, or do they emerge gradually throughout the season?”

“Does a fruit tree have to reach a certain maturity level before producing fruit-bearing spurs, or can they be produced in the first year of growth?”

“Is the plant a bleeder, like cherries and plums, and if so, when does it produce the least sap?”

Monty emphasized the importance of pruning, but only when you are confident in your abilities.

“Don’t cut if you’re unsure about anything,” he added.

Please hold your horses.

Pruning will never harm you, and patience is a great virtue in the garden.

“If you prune an apple tree hard every winter, it will produce a large number of new apples…

