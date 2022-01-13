Monty Don, the Gardening God, reveals how to keep slugs and snails from ruining your plants all year.

Monty Don, the Gardening God, reveals how to keep slugs and snails from destroying your plants all year.

Keeping your garden tidy is difficult enough as it is, and adding snails and slugs to the mix makes it even more difficult.

Fortunately, gardening expert Monty Don has shared his top tips for keeping garden snails and slugs at bay, including a brilliant beer hack.

Monty shared top tips for keeping these unwelcome guests from causing damage throughout the year in a video on the Gardeners’ World website.

“Nothing will do more to deal with slugs and snails in your garden than a really healthy ecosystem,” he said.

“So, if you can make a pond, you’ve done a lot of good.”

“Frogs and toads flock to it.”

”Hedges, shrubs, and trees abound, attracting blackbirds and thrushes.

Slugs and snails are eaten by all of these creatures,” he explained.

If gardeners want to keep slugs and snails away, they should think about the plants they have, according to the expert.

Damaged or young plants, according to Monty, are often the ones that draw them in.

”Healthy, strong-growing plants are less likely to be attacked,” he added.

The Gardening God also showed viewers a section of his garden that he tries to keep slug and snail-free.

“It has hard surfaces,” Monty said.

”We use dry, abrasive gravel, which they don’t like.

“On occasion, we’ll set up a beer trap.”

Gardeners who have a recurring problem with these visitors frequently employ beer traps, he continued.

Slugs and snails are drawn to the yeasty aromas of beer and will drown if they get too close.

Monty recommended looking for slugs and snails under plant pots and containers, as well as using methods to kill them.

This, he says, should be done once a week to avoid too many appearing throughout the garden.

“I suppose the moral is, put your energy into a slug-free zone, which can be quite small – just a few feet by a couple of feet,” Monty continued.

“Use it to protect plants that are in desperate need of it.”

