MOP BOMBS are being used by cleaning aficionados to make their floors sparkle and their homes smell amazing.

MOP BOMBS are being used by cleaning aficionados to keep their floors gleaming and their homes smelling wonderful.

Bath bombs have been around for a long time, but have you heard of a mop bomb?

Cleaning aficionados have begun to use mop bombs to make their homes smell wonderful while also keeping their floors spotless.

On TikTok, the account HomeAromas posted a video of one of their mop bombs in action, scented like YSL Black Opium.

Water from the kettle was poured into the bucket before the bomb was dropped in.

After that, the cleaning fan cleaned their kitchen floor with the water from the bucket.

“Highly recommend. the fizz is unreal and the smell lasts,” one person said in a comment on the video.

Another person exclaimed, “I need that mop and the bomb!”

Scents and I, another account, also posted a video of their mop bombs in action.

“Mop bucket bombs – can have any fragrance of your choice,” they captioned a video depicting someone dropping a white mop bomb into a bucket full of water.

Someone commented on the video, “Such a good idea!” while another added, “Omg these look unreal.”

The poster also stated that their mop bombs are safe to use in pet-friendly homes.

And, in order to cash in on viral trends, the scent company offers the mop bombs in a wide range of scents, including Lush’s much-discussed Snow Fairy scent.

In other cleaning news, try this simple and inexpensive method for keeping water out of your dishwashing gloves.

The three places you forget to clean have been revealed by this cleaning whiz.

And this astute cleaning enthusiast has created £18 cleaning hampers for only $5.