‘Morbius’: When and Why Was the Marvel Film Delayed?

‘Morbius’: When and Why Was It Postponed?

We’re at it again.

Morbius, a Spider-Man spinoff, has been pushed back from January 2022 to April 2022, according to Sony.

This is the Marvel film’s sixth delay in total, due to a variety of factors including the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and others.

Here’s a rundown of every Morbius postponement so far, leading up to what will hopefully be the game’s final release in spring 2022.

Morbius is a film starring Jared Leto that tells the story of Dr.

Michael Morbius is a doctor who is trying to find a cure for a rare blood disease.

Morbius conducts a dangerous experiment, but instead of curing his disease, he gives himself a form of vampirism by accident.

Morbius must decide whether or not to succumb to his new affliction’s evil nature as he comes to terms with it.

According to Deadline, Sony announced in January 2019 that the film would be released on July 31, 2020.

Morbius was supposed to come out on July 10, but Ghostbusters: Afterlife took its place before its own delay.

Watch the teaser trailer for (hashtag)MORBIUS right now.

This summer, see it in theaters. pic.twitter.comokT6cVcT7C

When the pandemic struck in March 2020, the film industry was hit with dozens of delays as theaters around the world shut down.

Morbius received the most significant postponement, moving from July 2020 to March 19, 2021.

Sony also shifted several other films, including Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Uncharted, the Tom Holland-led video game adaptation.

COVID-19 cases had risen dramatically by January 2021.

Many films were further delayed as a result of this, though some studios chose to transition to at-home releases via streaming platforms such as HBO Max and Amazon Prime.

Sony, on the other hand, has decided to keep Morbius in theaters for another seven months.

The film has a new release date of October, according to Deadline.

8. in the year 2021

Who is (hashtag)MORBIUS, and where did he come from?

Dr.

From the 50th anniversary of his Marvel comic debut to his first big screen appearance, Michael Morbius (@JaredLeto) and his powerful alter-ego are discussed.

Tomorrow, a new trailer will be released. pic.twitter.comM7l9Rg97eu

After only ten days, Sony decided to postpone Morbius once more.

MGM has decided to move the newest James Bond film, No Time to Die, to October, according to an update in the same Deadline report.

a.

Sony pushed Morbius to January in order to avoid competing on the same weekend….

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

#MORBIUS – watch the teaser trailer now. In theaters this summer. pic.twitter.com/okT6cVcT7C — Morbius (@MorbiusMovie) January 13, 2020

Who is #MORBIUS? Meet the brilliant Dr. Michael Morbius (@JaredLeto) and his powerful alter-ego, straight from the 50th anniversary of his Marvel comic debut to his first ever big screen appearance. New Trailer Tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/M7l9Rg97eu — Morbius (@MorbiusMovie) November 1, 2021