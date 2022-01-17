More ’90 Day Fiancé’ drama as Alina Kozhevnikova’s previous racially charged posts surface.

More ’90 Day Fiancé’ drama as additional racist posts from ‘Before The 90 Days’ star Alina Kozhevnikova surface.

Alina Kozhevnikova, who starred in 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days, is facing backlash after more racially charged posts surfaced.

Initially, fans assumed that her errant post disparaging Black culture was an outlier, and some even claimed that she didn’t know better.

However, new posts that make disparaging remarks about Black, Asian, and Muslim cultures have enraged many TLC fans.

In the month of January,

On November 11, Kozhevnikova shared a “throwback” photo on Instagram.

The 90 Day Fiancé star was photographed with a penciled beard and a red bandana on, presumably to imitate a rapper.

That was all fine and dandy.

Fans’ brows were raised, however, by Kozhevnikova’s caption.

She wrote, “Yo [expletive]gotta do sum [sic]gold diggin (hashtag)gangsta (hashtag)mymomwantedason (hashtag)throwback (hashtag)homecoming.”

The insult was a racial slur.

Before deleting the post from her Instagram page, Kozhevnikova received four comments and 69 likes.

The Internet, on the other hand, is inexhaustible.

An eagle-eyed fan took a screenshot of the post and shared it with the official 90 Day Fiancé Reddit group.

During the month of January, fans began to live-tweet.

During the 16th episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days, a number of people began re-posting an old Kozhevnikova Facebook post.

The offensive word has been crossed out in the previous post.

To summarize, it is about Black people and Black culture.

And it’s clear that Kozhevnikova is aware that the term is derogatory because she apologized to “everyone” for using it.

Kozhevnikova made offensive comments about Muslim culture in another Facebook post, dated May 20, 2017.

She put on a veil and referred to herself as the “134th wife,” a reference to polygyny.

While many Westerners believe that polygyny is acceptable in Islam, the modern Muslim interpretation is that it is “unusual and not recommended.”

Finally, on April 6, 2015, the 90 Day Fiancé star made offensive comments about Hugh Grant’s Asian sister-in-law on Instagram.

When these posts went viral, 90 Day Fiancé fans were outraged, with many calling for Kozhevnikova to be fired from the show.

“Please treat me the same!” says Alina, who also says, “I can’t be racist because I’m disabled.” (hashtag)90Dayfiancee

“The producers of TLC have…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.