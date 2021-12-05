More scenes for Morbius are said to be being shot by Michael Keaton.

Michael Keaton is rumored to be filming more Morbius scenes.

The information about the upcoming Sony film came from Murphy’s Multiverse.

As the MCU merges with the Venomverse, it’s only natural that the Jared Leto project’s creators would want to add some more multiversal goodness.

Fans were left wondering how he would return as Adrian Toomes after seeing him on Jimmy Kimmel Live recently.

In any case, it appears that this report will lead to a conclusion.

Morbius is only about 7 weeks away, so it’s unclear how big these reshoots will be.

Other Marvel films, such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, are undergoing reshoots as well.

As a result, there’s a lot of shuffling going on.

Morbius will be released in just a few months.

People are eager to see what Sony has to offer.

If these reports are accurate, the Multiverse could be in for some serious chaos.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the former Batman actor has a hard time keeping all of this comic book timeline information straight.

He admits that time travel is a little beyond his comprehension.

“I’m nodding like I know what they’re talking about,” he started.

‘Uh-huh,’ I say, thinking to myself, ‘You might as well be explaining quantum physics to me right now.’

I just know my guy, that’s all I know.

And I’m well-versed in the fundamentals.’ Finally, they looked at me and burst out laughing.

‘You don’t know what we’re talking about, do you?’ they asked. ‘No, I don’t, I have no idea.’

The Flash director Andy Muschietti discussed how he brought the legend back into the fold as Bruce Wayne at DC FanDome China.

It wasn’t easy, but scripts always come first.

Any project with a compelling story will attract a large number of actors.

“I believe Keaton felt privileged to be asked to reprise this role.

But mostly, we sent him a fantastic script, and that’s probably what piqued his interest,” the director said during a panel at DC FanDome China.

“It’s a little more complicated than that…we gave him a fantastic script and I promised him fantastic direction.”

And that was the end of it.”

Let us know in the comments if you’re excited to see Vulture in Morbius!