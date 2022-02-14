More stars and fans react to the Super Bowl Halftime Show, including LeBron James, Lady Gaga, and others.

On Sunday, there was a concert during the Super Bowl.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar performed at the Pepsi Halftime Show during Super Bowl LVI, closing the show with some of their most iconic songs.

From “The Next Episode” to “No More Drama,” a surprise appearance by 50 Cent, and the conclusion of the show with “Still DRE,” this group gave the Super Bowl a halftime show that will go down in history, and celebs and fans alike took notice.

“OMG!!!!!!!!!! WOW WOW WOW!!!!!!!! THE GREATEST HALFTIME SHOW IVE EVER SEEN!!!” tweeted LeBron James, who was in attendance for Sunday’s game.

The show was dubbed a “bomb of radical love” by Lady Gaga.

“THAT WAS A BOMB OF RADICAL LOVE,” she wrote. “THANK YOU (hashtag)SuperBowl HALFTIME SHOW!! Incredible!! That’s what it’s all about!!”

Kate Hudson, who was in the audience with her son, Ryder Robinson, couldn’t contain her delight at the epic halftime show, sharing that she had been looking forward to this moment since middle school.

Here are some more reactions to the Super Bowl halftime show this year:

I’ve always thought Prince’s performance of “Purple Rain” in the rain at Miami was the best Super Bowl halftime show ever.

But what I just saw was on par with Prince.

(hashtag)PepsiHalftime(hashtag)HalfTimeShowpic.twitter.comzPFxdLvDSKme after dancing in my house to the halftime show:

Tonight’s (hashtag)SuperBowl Halftime Show (2.13.22) pic.twitter.comORZEvskNJL

(hashtag)SuperBowl(hashtag)HalfTimeShowpic.twitter.comkGZQjAyX09 (hashtag)HalfTimeShow) (hashtag)HalfTimeShow) (hashtag)HalfTimeShow) (hashtag)HalfTimeShow) (hashtag)HalfTimeShow) (hashtag)Hal

What the (hashtag)PepsiHalftime show(hashtag)SuperBowl(hashtag)SuperBowlLVIpic.twitter.com4VzyTETULC millennials looked like during the (hashtag)PepsiHalftime show(hashtag)SuperBowl(hashtag)SuperBowlLVIpic.twitter.com4VzyTETULC millennials looked like during the (

I pity the 2000 babies who are watching this halftime show, completely befuddled!! (hashtag)PepsiHalftime

I would have laughed if someone had told me back in the day that they would be crip walking during a Super Bowl halftime show!!! Man, this show felt good!!! (hashtag)SuperBowlpic.twitter.comWjM7f92Er

Halftime show is the best I’ve ever seen.

OMG!!!!!!!!! WOW WOW WOW!!!!!!!! THE GREATEST HALFTIME SHOW IVE EVER SEEN!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 14, 2022

THAT WAS A BOMB OF RADICAL LOVE THANK YOU #SuperBowl HALFTIME SHOW!! Incredible!! That’s what it’s all about!! — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 14, 2022

I’ve always said Prince was the greatest Super Bowl halftime show ever, playing “Purple Rain” in the rain at Miami. But what I just witnessed rivaled Prince. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 14, 2022

Me after dancing in my house to the half time concert:#PepsiHalftime#HalfTimeShowpic.twitter.com/zPFxdLvDSK — ᴀɴɴ – ᴡᴇ ɴᴇᴇᴅ ᴛʜᴇ ᴀʟʙᴜᴍ🌸 (@hornyputhinator) February 14, 2022

Ye watching the Halftime Show at the #SuperBowl tonight (2.13.22) pic.twitter.com/ORZEvskNJL — Ye Media (@KanyeMedia_) February 14, 2022

I feel bad for all the 2000 babies watching this halftime show confused as heck!! #PepsiHalftime — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) February 14, 2022

Bruh!! If someone told me back in the day, they would be crip walking during a Super Bowl halftime show, I would say they were crazy!!! Man, this show felt good!!! #SuperBowlpic.twitter.com/bWjM7f92Er — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) February 14, 2022

best halftime show ever #SuperBowl — Wells Adams (@WellsAdams) February 14, 2022

.@KingJames is out here living his best life during the #SuperBowl halftime show. pic.twitter.com/cWhMw9CjL2 — Karisa Maxwell (@KarisaMaxwell) February 14, 2022

Damn. Damn. I think this halftime show needs to have an asterisk making sure that people realize the difference between this one and everyone every other one in the history of the Super Bowl. Well done. — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) February 14, 2022