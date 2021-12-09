More Stars Who’ve Said They Got the COVID-19 Vaccine Include Steve Martin, Martha Stewart, and Others

Steve Martin, Martha Stewart, and Other Celebrities Who Have Said They Got the COVID-19 Vaccine

Experts are optimistic that the coronavirus vaccine will help to halt the spread of COVID-19, which has killed over 2 million people globally since its emergence in China in 2019.

The first high-profile names to get the shots were Steve Martin, Martha Stewart, and President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

After getting vaccinated in January 2021, the Father of the Bride actor made jokes about the procedure.

On January 17, Martin tweeted, “Good newsBad news.”

“The good news is that I was just vaccinated; the bad news is that I got it because I’m 75.”

“Ha!” exclaimed the speaker.

When getting the shot in New York City, the comedian described it as “smooth as silk.”

“Right now, I’m having no fide resects,” he tweeted later, mocking the potential side effects.

Stewart, for her part, posted a video on Instagram on January 11 of herself getting ready for her shot at Mount Sinai Downtown in New York.

“I am so proud of and grateful to the doctors, nurses, and medical staff who are navigating the red tape and confusion of vaccine distribution,” she wrote at the time.

“I’m happy to have received my dose and am looking forward to the booster.”

“To allay your concerns that I jumped the line, know that I am in the approved age group for this batch of vaccines and I waited in line with others,” the lifestyle guru wrote in response to critics who claimed she cut in front of others.

“Here’s to science’s advancement, and a heartfelt thanks to those working on vaccines,” Stewart, who is 79, added.

“We’re all hoping that this pandemic will be over soon.”

When Biden and Harris got their shots, which they both got before taking office on January 20, they had the press in attendance.

In December 2020, Biden told reporters, “I’m doing this to demonstrate that people should be prepared to take the vaccine when it’s available.”

“There’s no need to be concerned.

“I’m excited for the second attempt.”

Joan Collins and Ian McKellen were among the first celebrities in the UK to document their vaccine journeys. Collins received her dose on the same day as Queen Elizabeth II, and wrote on Instagram that she was “honored” to.

