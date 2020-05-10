More steam and less consumption in all classes: performance increase

If you remember the early 80s, the VW Golf GTI, as one of the most powerful models in the popular compact class, had just 82 kW / 112 hp and did not even reach 190 km / h. The top model in a Mercedes S-Class from the W 126 series was the 279 hp 560 SEL. How times can change. Many entry-level models are now in the same performance classes as the top models used to be. The current VW Golf 8 starts at 90 or 110 hp and the weakest Mercedes S-Class already produces 210 kW / 286 hp as the S 350d. The weight of the S-Class has grown from just under 1.9 tons to 2.2 tons over the decades. The VW Golf increased from around 900 kilograms to 1.3 tons. Developers and engineers are responsible for the powerful increase in performance, but they not only brought more power to the engine technology through direct injection or turbocharging, but also significantly more efficiency. Despite twice as much power, consumption has halved in many models over the past 20 to 30 years.

The increase in engine performance and the reduction in consumption are in no way dependent on the vehicle class. The changes to much more power, significantly less consumption and, incidentally, an immense increase in purchase prices can be observed across all brands and all vehicle classes. For the past 20 years, the analysts at Jato Dynamics have looked at which segments grew particularly and where performance increased only moderately. The displacement of the internal combustion engines was also set in relation to this; with quite surprising results.

In 1999, the engines of the small cars averaged just 41 kW / 56 hp. By 2009, a manageable eleven horsepower had been added within 20 years, and by 2019, there was another ten horsepower on average. After all, an increase of 36 percent. But it is the smallest increase in performance of all segments. Already the next higher passenger car class of small cars has almost 59 percent more drive power over the decades. And so it runs through all segments. The increase in performance almost correlates with the segment size: the larger the vehicle, the greater the performance explosion. It is therefore not surprising that the large or luxury SUVs are at the top. They grew by 83 percent over the years, even outpacing sports cars. Their fitness cure was 81 kW / 110 PS in two decades – but still more than 65 percent.

At the same time, however, the emission values ​​are falling. This is not least due to the downsizing of the engines, which makes the cubic capacity smaller. In contrast, the combustion chambers of the real sports cars were drilled out by eleven percent and even the upper middle class comes to three and a half percent. However, the engines have become smaller again, especially since 2009. Small and medium-sized SUVs make the biggest leap down with more than 20 percent.