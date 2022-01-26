More ‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’ Revelations, Amber Portwood Gets Emotional About Her tense Relationship With Daughter Leah

Amber Portwood Opens Up About Her tense Relationship With Her Daughter Leah, Plus More ‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’ Details

It’s a family affair.

During the Tuesday, January 25, episode of Teen Mom: Family Reunion, Amber Portwood, Leah Messer, and more of MTV’s biggest stars opened up about their ups and downs as parents.

After encouraging her co-stars to enroll their children in therapy as soon as possible, the Indiana native opened up about her relationship with her 13-year-old daughter, Leah.

When asked how things are going with her adolescent, she described seeking professional help as the “best thing to f–king do” for a child of any age.

During a confessional, Cheyenne Floyd said, “Amber is hurting, but she’s hurting for her kids.”

“I hope Leah is able to watch this one day and realize how much her mother truly loves her.”

Amber told the group that her perspective on the tense situation has changed over time, and she no longer believes it is fair to use her mental health struggles as an “excuse” when it comes to parenting.

“Guess what? There are so many f–king depressed people,” she admitted to the group.

“Some people with bipolar [disorder]are still depressed, but they can pick up their kids and go about their daily lives.”

That’s the one thing I think has changed the most: I’m no longer making excuses for [Leah].”

Ashley Jones praised Amber’s vulnerability, telling the camera that every parent is simply trying to do the best they can under the circumstances.

“No one is a ‘good mother,'” she continued.

“It’s just that we’re all trying to figure out what’s going on.”

Amber revealed to Us Weekly earlier this month that her visits with Leah are “actually going a lot better” after nearly two years of giving her child “space.”

The Never Too Late author explained, “People didn’t understand what I was doing… that I wasn’t just stepping away from her.”

“I always made sure she knew I was around.”

Even if she was upstairs, I would come over and leave her to her own devices.

She knew I was there for her, at the very least.

… I’m content with how things are going, and I’m not going to press the issue any further.

It’s a little bit like that.

