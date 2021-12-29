More than half of bargain-hunting Britons have been defrauded by a shoddy sale item.

Over half of bargain-hunting Britons have been duped by a shoddy sale item.

More than half of Britons have bought something they thought was a good deal only to find out they were duped or the product was of poor quality.

In a survey of 2,000 adults, more than half (55 percent) said they were pleasantly surprised by a product’s low price, only to discover it reflected the poor quality of the item purchased.

Buying a low-cost item of clothing only to have it become misshapen in the wash after one wear or to be damaged the first time it is worn are common problems.

Frustration can also be caused by an item not lasting as long as expected, or by an upgrade being released shortly after purchasing a new piece of technology.

However, after purchasing something at what they thought was a bargain price, 35% have found the same item for even less elsewhere.

“There’s an old adage that says if something seems too good to be true, it probably is – and especially at this time of year, people can get caught out in the hunt for a deal,” Katy Lomax, chief experience officer at Capital One UK, which commissioned the survey, said.

“In the post-Christmas and January sales, there’s no guarantee that any purchase is a true bargain, so proceed with caution.”

“If you’re shopping in the sales, using a credit card to pay for purchases over £100 could give you extra protection.”

The average Brit spends three hours and twenty minutes per month looking for bargains, whether online or in-store.

More than four out of ten people (44%) say that looking for bargains is a “vital” part of their daily routine.

And just under six out of ten people think being savvy when scouring price stickers for bargains is a uniquely British trait.

A quarter of those polled (16%) have camped out overnight outside a store to ensure they get first dibs on a good deal.

Consumer websites are used by 29% of people to stay up to date on the best deals, while 19% use coupons.

