Morgan Freeman Pays Tribute to Sidney Poitier, Calling Him “My Inspiration” Morgan Freeman Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Sidney Poitier, Calling Him “My Inspiration”

Morgan Freeman Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Sidney Poitier, Describing Him as "My Inspiration"

Morgan Freeman, a well-known actor, said that Sidney Poitier’s grace and professionalism inspired him as well.

The Oscar winner, who died on Thursday at the age of 84, paid tribute to the legendary actor.

“Sidney was my inspiration, my guiding light, and my friend,” Morgan shared on social media.

“My heartfelt condolences to Joanna and his family.”

Morgan became famous in the 1970s after starring in the children’s television show Electric Company.

His breakthrough role, however, came in Street Smart, for which he was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1987.

Poitier had already established himself as a driving force in Hollywood, with an Oscar nomination for Best Actor in 1958 for The Defiant Ones and a win for Lilies of the Field in 1964, making him the first Black man to win in that category.

Joanna and his family are in my thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com0UzVIyeJZV

Freeman would go on to receive Oscar nominations for Best Actor in 1989 for his role in Driving Miss Daisy and again in 1994 for The Shawshank Redemption, with Poitier serving as his inspiration.

Then, in 2004, for his role in Million Dollar Baby, Freeman won his first Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

However, in 2009 (Invictus), the Academy Award for Best Actor eluded him once more.

Poitier’s admirer, on the other hand, would become the second Black man to win an Academy Award for Best Actor.

Denzel Washington won the award for his performance in Training Day in 2002.

“It was a privilege to call Sidney Poitier my friend,” Washington said in a statement to ET following Poitier’s death.

He was a gentle man who helped us all by opening doors that had been shut for years.

He and his family may God bless them.”

Washington stood at the podium on the night he accepted his Oscar and thanked Poitier, whom he had presented with an Honorary Award earlier in the evening.

A standing ovation greeted Poitier’s acknowledgment, and he rose to his feet.

“I’ve been chasing Sidney for forty years,” said Washington.

“What do they do when they finally give it to me?”

