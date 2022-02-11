Morgan Simianer of Cheer demonstrates her “Beauty Sleep” routine:

Morgan Simianer of Cheer Walks Us Through Her ‘Beauty Sleep’ Routine: Watch

Morgan Simianer’s skincare routine is almost as good as her cheerleading skills.

The 24-year-old has a handful of healthy skin secrets, including a relaxing set-up, “a lot” of serums, and “ultimate” dry skin hacks.

Watch the exclusive video above to learn how the Cheer star gets her Beauty Sleep on in her Dallas apartment.

Clean up your act

“I like to shower before bed so I feel nice and clean and ready to sleep,” the athlete said as she jumped into the shower with the First Aid Beauty Face Cleanser.

Simianer cleans her skin with the Caudalie Micellar Cleansing Water and the First Aid Beauty Hydrating Toner after a quick shower and making some SleepyTime Tea.

Excessive Serum

“I use a lot of serums,” she says.

I’m not sure what each of them does, but I swear that using all of them does something,” the Cheer star joked.

“I just put a couple of drops of each one on my skin and rub it in evenly.”

Simianer recommends the Truly Beauty Vegan Collagen Serum, Pacifica Water Bounce Serum, Pacifica Glow Baby Serum, Caudalie The Serum, Caudalie Radiance Serum, The Ordinary Caffeine Solution, and last but not least, the Caudalie The Perfecting Serum.

Station to Rehydrate

The athlete swears by the Laneige Emulsion to keep her skin moisturized.

She stated, “This is my all-time favorite moisturizer.”

“I use this every day, whenever my skin is dry.”

It’s light enough that it doesn’t feel cakey on your skin, but it moisturizes your skin better than many heavier creams.”

Simianer uses Osea Advanced Protection Cream to provide extra TLC to the extra sensitive skin around her nose.

“This is a little thicker,” she explained, “so that my skin can absorb it and not become as dry and red.”

It’s All in the Eyes

“I prefer a tiny bit because a little goes a long way.”

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Cheer’s Morgan Simianer Shows Us Her ‘Beauty Sleep’ Routine: Watch