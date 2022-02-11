Morgan Wallen Confirms Romance With Armie Hammer’s Ex-Girlfriend Paige Lorenze: 5 Things to Know About the Singer

Morgan Wallen Confirms Romance With Armie Hammer’s Ex Paige Lorenze: 5 Interesting Facts About the Singer’s Girlfriend

After first being linked in the summer of 2021, Morgan Wallen and Paige Lorenze have officially confirmed their relationship.

“I love you and I’m so proud of you @morganwallen,” Lorenze, 24, captioned a photo of herself kissing the 28-year-old “Sand in My Boots” singer on her Instagram Story on Thursday, February 10.

The model also shared a series of videos from his Madison Square Garden concert earlier that week, in which she danced to Wallen’s music.

The couple has been dating since August 2021, according to a source.

The “Whiskey Glasses” singer’s new relationship comes less than a year after his music record label suspended him in February 2021 after a video surfaced of him saying the N-word.

In the aftermath of the scandal, Wallen apologized publicly for using the racial slur, but his music was pulled from multiple streaming services and banned from several major country radio stations.

He was later barred from attending a number of award shows.

Despite being excluded from the event, the musician won three awards at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

Wallen, who welcomed son Indie with ex-fiancée Katie Smith in July 2020, returned to the airwaves quietly by June 2021.

He was also rehired by Big Loud Records.

Lorenze, for her part, shot to fame in January 2021 after claiming in an interview with the Daily Mail that her ex-boyfriend Armie Hammer had carved his initials into her lower hip during their brief relationship.

Lorenze described her two-month relationship with the Call Me by Your Name star, 35, as “a real-life 50 Shades of Grey without the love” at the time. (Her claims came after several other women accused Hammer of traumatizing sexual encounters, with some alleging he sent them messages about fantasies of cannibalism and rape.)

“Really thought his fantasies were normal behavior in the BDSM, non-normative, sexual kink community,” Lorenze claimed.

I believed I was safe.

Consensual sex can cause you just as much trauma.

It’s unacceptable that he forces women to do things they don’t want to do.

