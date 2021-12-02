Morgan Willett Admits She’s “Glad” She Found the “Strength” to Leave Johnny Devenanzio on “The Challenge” Morgan Willett Admits She’s “Glad” She Found the “Strength” to Leave Johnny Devenanzio on “The Challenge” Morgan Willett Admits She’s “G

Morgan Willett Admits She’s ‘Glad’ She Found the ‘Strength’ to Leave Johnny Devenanzio on ‘The Challenge’

Morgan Willett has opened up a little more about her decision to leave The Challenge, admitting she’s “glad” she found the “strength” to do so two months after revealing she and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio had broken up.

Morgan Willett, 27, spoke out about her decision to end their two-year relationship in a November interview, just a few months after announcing the breakup.

She initially stated she didn’t want to post the “slightly triggering” message in response to a fan who praised her for finding the “strength” to leave the seven-time champion of The Challenge, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio.

After two years of dating, Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio and Morgan Willett have reportedly split.

However, the Big Brother: Over the Top winner did it anyway because she believes it’s “OK to say that you’re strong.” She went on to say she’s “glad” she found the “strength” to end the relationship and that she no longer has to hide it.

Willett concluded by encouraging her fans to proudly declare their victories after walking away from “a situation that’s hurting you” because it’s “hard as f—.”

In October, the stars of The Challenge made their relationship public.

In 2019, she took a break from the entertainment industry while he continued to appear on the show and landed a hosting job for an NBC show based in Los Angeles.

Until September, the couple cohabitated and traveled frequently.

In an Instagram story from 2021, she expressed her feelings of being “very betrayed” and “unsure of the next steps.”

Morgan and Bananas respond to the burning question on everyone’s mind.

Despite the fact that she did not explicitly acknowledge the post’s breakup, she later revealed they had split in an interview.

Following her post, a source told Cocktails and Gossip that the couple had broken up due to his infidelity.

A week before Willett’s post, the account posted a video of a man they believe to be Devenanzio hugging a woman tightly in a bar in Newport Beach.

He has barely addressed the split, and she hasn’t confirmed it was due to cheating.

