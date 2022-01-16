Moriah Plath of Welcome to Plathville Fuels Breakup Speculation With New Song “Missed Myself”

Moriah Plath of Welcome to Plathville Fuels Breakup Rumors With New Song “Missed Myself”

The lyrics of Moriah Plath’s debut single hint at a difficult time, amidst the ongoing breakup speculation surrounding her and Max Kallschmidt.

“Like heavy chains pulling me, I let you get the best of me, but that won’t mean You can control who I’ll be,” the 19-year-old Welcome to Plathville star sang in her song “Missed Myself,” which was released on Saturday, January 15.

“I lock myself in my room and try to stop thinking by drowning you out of my mind. Then I fall asleep.”

Here’s to the appointments I made with my new therapist and getting on with my life.”

“I just wanted you to know that I’m not sorry. Maybe it’s just my pride. If it is, forgive me. I’ve been missing myself lately.”

… Now it’s my turn, and I’m plotting out my plot.”

While the TLC member has not revealed her musical inspiration, she has previously hinted that the song’s lyrics were inspired by an emotional event in her personal life.

“You don’t have to be anyone else for anyone else; just be yourself, and if that’s not good enough for them, that’s their loss,” the Georgia native wrote in an Instagram post announcing the single in December 2021.

“If you changed for them, it would be your loss.”

They won’t accept the person they created to fit their picture perfectly if they didn’t accept you the way you were.

You were created for a reason! You serve a purpose! You are you, and that will be enough for the people who are meant to be in your life! Always remember, you are perfect just the way you are!”

On Saturday, Kallschmidt congratulated her on her musical debut via Instagram Story, writing, “Go check it out! Congrats @Moriah.Jasper.”

