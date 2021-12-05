Morrisons customers share shopping hacks that can save them hundreds of pounds.
Morrisons shoppers reveal their money-saving secrets.
Even with the best of intentions and a shopping list in hand, it’s all too easy to leave the supermarket with a trolley full of items you didn’t intend to buy.
So, how can you break this habit? Savvy shoppers from the LatestDeals.co.uk community have shared their money-saving tips for Morrisons, one of the UK’s largest supermarkets.
“Some people may live closest to a Morrisons and be unable to compare prices at multiple supermarkets, possibly because they don’t have a car or enough time to travel further afield,” said Tom Church, co-founder of LatestDeals, a money-saving Black Friday app.
“However, shopping in one location does not have to mean higher costs, as any supermarket – including Morrisons – has numerous ways to save money.”
“Here are a few of the best suggestions I’ve received from the Latest Deals community.”
Spend £70 per week on own brands for a family of five.
Why spend more on big-name brands when you can get supermarket brands for less?
“We buy Morrisons own brand products and can spend around £70 a week for a family of five,” Shannon told Latest Deals.
“Their own brand items, such as the washing powder, softener, and washing up liquid, are good,” said shopper Katie.
“These are something I always buy, and they smell great.”
“Most own brand products are exactly the same as the expensive brands,” Kelly says.
Beans, cereals, pastas, and curry sauces are just a few examples.”
“I think wherever you go, you may find things expensive or not,” Jo says of shopping smartly for brands in Morrisons.
If you buy Morrisons’ own brand, I don’t think it’s that expensive.
“They have good deals on branded items as well as a good reduced section.”
“Try click and collect so you only buy what you need,” Elizabeth says of Morrisons’ brands.
Own-brand bread and large packs of bread rolls are acceptable options.
“Own-brand sausages are also acceptable.”
Make good use of your freezer.
If you have a large freezer, make the most of it by stocking up and extending the life of your food.
Jacqueline, a shopper, shared her experience.
