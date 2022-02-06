Moses J Moseley’s agent believes The Walking Dead star was killed because of key clues, and he is ‘excited for his future.’

MOSES J MOSELEY’S agent believes there are signs that the actor was “killed,” as he claims the actor was “excited for his future.”

Last month, the star, 31, was discovered with a gunshot wound in the Hudson Bridge area of Stockbridge, Georgia.

Moseley’s agent, Gail Tassell, told The Sun in an exclusive interview that he believes the actor was kidnapped and murdered, rather than committing suicide as police suspected.

Moseley’s family believes he went missing three days before he was discovered dead, according to Tassell.

“Moses and his sister were very close and spoke several times a day, every day,” Tassell explained.

“He was at her house in the morning before leaving to get taped for an audition at a taping service.”

According to Tassell, the actor was supposed to go to his sister’s house for dinner that night, but never showed up and stopped answering calls and texts.

“Moses never turned off his phone and was always very prompt in responding to text messages, emails, and phone calls,” the agent continued.

“Moses was ecstatic about the future and completely focused on his career path and objectives.

If Moses had been able to, he would have reached out for assistance.”

Moseley, according to Tassell, was in good spirits before his untimely death and seemed eager to work on his career.

“We talked about his career goals and what he wanted to do in the future,” Tassell said.

“He was a very thoughtful and caring person, as well as one of the most dedicated and hardworking actors I’ve ever met; Moses always had a positive attitude and a big smile on his face.”

He had a contagious energy.”

Teerea Kimbro, Moseley’s sister, told TMZ that she believes he was abducted and murdered just days later.

He’d scheduled a taping for the Monday before his death, but never showed up, according to her.

The death is being investigated “as a possible suicide, but detectives are following any and all available avenues and not ruling anything out,” according to Henry County Police Captain Randy Lee.

Family members previously stated that they had not heard from the actor since last Sunday and had searched local hospitals but were unable to locate him.

Tabatha Minchew, the actor’s manager, said, “He was loved by everyone who met him.”

Everyone’s eyes were filled with such a bright light.”

Moseley portrayed one of Michonne’s zombies on the show from 2013 to 2015.

Danai Gurira plays Michonne…

