‘Most Dangerous Show for Children,’ according to MTV.

This MTV program has been dubbed the “Most Dangerous Show for Kids.”

Skins (UK) is widely regarded as one of the most influential teen shows of all time, having helped actors such as Nicholas Hoult, Dev Patel, Daniel Kaluuya, and Kaya Scodelario launch their careers.

From 2007 to 2013, the gritty dramedy aired in the UK for seven seasons, and it even spawned an American spinoff on MTV in 2011.

Skins (US) was, on the other hand, canceled after only one season and was dubbed the “most dangerous show for kids,” completely failing to connect with American audiences and critics.

Skins has always been a candid depiction of teenagers having sex, using drugs, and drinking alcohol, but the American adaptation ruffled audiences’ feathers.

The Hollywood Reporter reported at the time of the show’s cancellation that the decision was based on a number of factors.

Producers were ordered by Viacom executives to “tone down” the racy series, especially since some of the actors were as young as 15 years old.

Viacom was concerned that the show would break federal pornography laws, especially after a teen actor was filmed running down the street naked from behind.

Not only that, but the Parents Television Council demanded that the production be investigated.

“In addition to the show’s sexual content involving cast members as young as 15, PTC counted 42 depictions and references to drugs and alcohol in the premiere episode,” the organization wrote in a letter to the US Department of Justice and the Senate and House Judiciary Committees.

Many sponsors, including Wrigley, Taco Bell, and GM, dropped their ads as a result of the Parents Television Council’s pressure. “Wrigley has decided to suspend any advertising during MTV’s Skins as it was never our intent to endorse content that could offend consumers,” said Wrigley.

MTV also addressed content warnings after backlash to a lesbian kiss, according to a spokesperson.

After the episode aired, the network stated, “We also took numerous steps to alert viewers to the strong subject matter so that they can decide for themselves whether it is appropriate.”

MTV’s Skins marketing was also the most expensive in the company’s history, with a website separate from MTVcom and several apps centered on the show.

The cost and controversy, however, could not be justified by the viewership numbers.

A solid 3.3 was given to the premiere…

