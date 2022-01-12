‘Most Weeks,’ Emma Watson Speaks With ‘Harry Potter’ Costar Tom Felton: ‘We Just Think It’s Sweet.’

‘Harry Potter’ Costar Tom Felton Speaks With Emma Watson About ‘Most Weeks’: ‘We Just Think It’s Sweet’

While it’s been nearly 20 years since Emma Watson and Tom Felton first shared the screen, the Harry Potter co-stars still keep in touch.

“We speak most weeks, and we just think it’s sweet,” the Little Woman star, 31, told British Vogue of the Rise of the Planet of the Apes actor, 34, in an interview published on Wednesday, January 12. Felton was the one who got the ball rolling for the cast’s recently televised reunion special, according to the interview.

“Tom gave the game away by throwing a ’19-year reunion,’ so the 20th anniversary was definitely on my mind with plenty of time to spare!”

The former Brown University student gushed about all of her former co-stars, many of whom were involved in the filming of HBO Max’s Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, which debuted earlier this month.

“To tell you the truth, it felt like heaven.”

“I’m just glad they’re still around,” Watson said of returning to Hogwarts.

“Most film sets are demolished as soon as a scene is completed.

I’m so glad they’re still around for people like me to enjoy.

Stuart Craig, the [production designer], is a genius.

He did a fantastic job.”

“It was emotional and also intense to have such an intimate moment so closely watched,” she continued.

I was mostly just relieved to have a mediator who could ask us these questions and see how differently – and similarly – we had processed things.

I like how we both remembered things differently.”

While fans enjoyed many moments from the emotional special, Watson made headlines when she admitted to having a crush on the Message From the King actor, who played Draco Malfoy opposite her Hermione Granger in the franchise.

“I entered the tutoring room.

“The assignment was to draw what you thought God looked like, and Tom had drawn a girl on a skateboard with a backward cap,” she said in the HBO special, which premiered on January 1.

“I just fell in love with him, and I don’t know how to say it.”

