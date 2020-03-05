Mother, 40, reveals she is constantly mistaken for her 21-year-old daughter’s SISTER

A mother-of-two has revealed how she routinely gets mistaken for her 21-year-old daughter’s sister.

Life and business coach Sonia Magnier, 40, from Cork, Ireland, told how she and Renee find the constant mistake amusing.

Not only do the glamorous pair look like siblings, but they often behave like them too.

Sonia, who got married last year, explained: ‘We always get asked if we are sisters!

‘It’s funny to see the reactions when we explain we are mother and daughter!’

The proud mother puts her youthful good looks largely down to her career, which she said places emphasis on maintaining a ‘positive growth mindset’.

‘I work alongside a lot of younger women, so that helps too,’ she added.

Sonia also keeps her enviable figure trim by working out regularly.

‘I like to keep fit and healthy by going to the gym three times a week,’ she revealed.

‘I also practice daily yoga and meditation to stay focused and grounded.’

And while beauty may indeed be more than skin deep, Sonia reckons skincare is a good place to start.

‘I look after my skin with good products and treat myself to regular facial treatments like micro-needling,’ she said.

‘However, I truly believe good skin comes from your lifestyle – eating a well-balanced diet and drinking lots of water.

‘How you dress is so important too. Renee is very helpful and always gives me her honest feedback before I purchase anything!

‘Plus I probably got very good genes from my own mother!’

Renee, who works as a make-up artist and did her mother’s make-up for her big day last year, also thinks it’s hilarious that people mistake the two of them for siblings.

Sonia, who also has a son, told how they hang out a lot and enjoy ‘girly time’ together.

‘We love shopping and lunch or dinner dates, and take regular city breaks and sun holidays,’ she said.

‘Renee thinks it’s hilarious that we look so much like sisters, she loves having a young mum who’s fun to hang out with!’

Though these days Sonia draws the line at clubbing together, as she prefers to get an early night.

‘We don’t go clubbing very often,’ she explained. ‘I’ve actually become fed up with it.

‘I did enough of all that in my twenties, and would much rather be home at a reasonable time and make the most of the weekends.

‘Too many Sundays were wasted hungover through my younger years – I’ll leave Renee’s friends to join her on those nights!’