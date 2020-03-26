Mother had brain surgery 24 hours after giving birth

A mother who had brain surgery the day after giving birth has revealed how blessed she feels to be celebrating her first Mother’s Day with her baby.

Andrea Ross, 32, from Berkshire, who lives with husband Scott, 32, had a dream pregnancy with her first baby up until 33 weeks – but then she started suffering headaches, sickness and vision problems.

Devastatingly, a scan revealed that Andrea had a brain tumour and from being excited about welcoming her child into the world, she feared what the future held.

At 35.4 weeks, she had a caesarean and a five-hour operation the next day to remove the rare brain tumour. But the devoted mum counts herself as one of the ‘lucky ones’ as today she celebrates her first Mother’s Day with Lily, now 10 months.

Now, she is sharing her story to support The Brain Tumour Charity during Brain Tumour Awareness Month (BTAM).

‘I was fortunate that I was 35 weeks pregnant and not 12 weeks as my symptoms of headaches, dizziness and vomiting are very common in early pregnancy and would have taken longer to diagnose then,’ said Andrea, a physiotherapist.

‘As I was so far along, it was also safe for my baby to be born before I had my brain surgery.

‘And I feel blessed that my brain tumour was low-grade and I’ve made a good recovery.’

Up until she was 33 weeks pregnant in May last year, Andrea was in the best of health and enjoying her pregnancy.

‘Scott and I were very excited about having our first baby,’ she said. ‘We didn’t find out the sex as we wanted it to be a surprise and couldn’t wait to meet our son or daughter.

‘I had a low-risk pregnancy with no problems at all, just a few headaches, which are normal in early pregnancy.’

But then Andrea started getting headaches ‘which felt different.’

‘I woke up with a headache every morning and just couldn’t shift it,’ she explained. ‘They were at the back of my head on the right hand side and weren’t very painful, but irritating and they felt different to other headaches.

‘I also started having bad nose bleeds which I was initially more worried about, although they turned out to be unrelated to my brain tumour.’

Andrea mentioned her symptoms to the GP and midwife who told her to keep an eye on them. Then an out-of-hours GP told her to go to A&E if they got worse.

‘One night I had such a bad nose bleed that Scott drove me to A & E after work to our local hospital, and we were there until midnight,’ she said.

‘And I still had the headaches all the time, they just never went away.’

Doctors thought Andrea may have pre-eclampsia.

‘But my blood pressure was normal not high, it was actually a bit low,’ she said. ‘Then the A & E doctor said that to be on the safe side he would refer me for an outpatients MRI scan.’

Next morning, Andrea woke up early with her usual headache and vomited.

‘I hadn’t thrown up once during my pregnancy until then, not even when I was first expecting,’ she explained. ‘I rang to chase up my MRI and was told it would be about two weeks before I got my appointment through.

‘The following morning, I woke up early and threw up again. I felt dizzy and felt off-balance going downstairs, veering into the wall.’

Andrea’s symptoms got worse over the next day as the headaches persisted, she became increasingly dizzy and off-balance and had vision problems in my right eye, which turned out to be a nystagmus caused by the tumour.

On the Saturday, Andrea woke up at 3am and vomited.

‘I’d tried to tell myself that my symptoms were down to pregnancy, but I was starting to feel dreadfully worried,’ said Andrea. ‘The baby was moving OK, but I just didn’t feel right.’

Scott drove Andrea to A&E again in the early hours.

‘This time as I’d been in a few days before and was now 34.6 weeks pregnant, they admitted me and I had an MRI scan,’ explained Andrea.

The anxious couple had to wait all day for the scan results.

‘Then the consultant came and told us that I had an egg-sized cyst in my brain, close to my brain stem,’ she continued. ‘I was very upset – I should have been enjoying the last few weeks of my pregnancy and getting ready for the baby, not frightened about something growing in my brain.

‘The consultant said that they were sending the scan to Charing Cross Hospital in London and that I may be transferred to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.’

Next morning, when Scott came back to the hospital with some clothes and toiletries for Andrea, she was throwing up.

Later, she was transferred to the John Radcliffe, where she got even more devastating news – her cyst was attached to a brain tumour.

‘As the neurologist broke the news that I had a brain tumour, I just couldn’t take it in,’ said Andrea.

Protectively rubbing her bump, questions whirled round in tearful Andrea’s mind.

‘My head was just full of jumbled thoughts: Will I have to have surgery? Was the tumour cancerous? Will I need treatment? But most of all: What about my baby? Will he or she be safe?

‘And the worst fear of all: “Am I even going to be alive for my baby?” As my mind leapt to the darkest places, Scott was so supportive and positive. “Let’s take it one step at a time,” he said.’

Doctors told her that if she hadn’t been nearly 35 weeks pregnant, she would have had surgery the next day to remove the tumour, but they had the baby to think about.

‘I couldn’t bear to think of this thing in my brain but every ounce of me wanted to protect my baby,’ said Andrea.

The next few days passed in a blur of meetings with the neurosurgery and obstetrics teams to decide on the best option to keep Andrea and her unborn baby safe.

‘They talked about whether I should have brain surgery first and then deliver the baby, although a general anaesthetic would be a stress on her,’ she explained.

‘Another option was to deliver the baby before I had brain surgery, but ideally they wanted to wait until I was 37 weeks.’

But as Andrea’s symptoms intensified, a waiting game was ruled out.

‘I was throwing up, dizzy, falling over and had double vision in my right eye,’ she said. ‘I couldn’t see anything properly on my right-hand side and couldn’t focus.’

On May 23 2019, Andrea had a Caesarean at 35.4 weeks under general anaesthetic to deliver her baby with her brain surgery planned for the following day.

‘The worst part was when I was wheeled down to theatre with Scott holding my hand,’ said Andrea. ‘I was told there were 31 people in the room.

‘When I came round in the recovery room, I saw Scott and my baby with a mop of dark hair next to me. Doctors told us, “it’s a girl.”‘

‘I held her having skin-to-skin and immediately fell in love with her. I was overwhelmed with joy and relief that she was here and she was OK and, at 5lbs 12oz, a good weight for a premature baby. But I knew I was only half done.’

Nuzzling her new born daughter – named Lily – Andrea knew that next day instead of sharing early precious moments with her baby, she faced brain surgery.

The new mum was again gripped by fear that she wouldn’t see her little girl grow up.

‘Scott was my rock,’ she said. ‘He held it together for me when I couldn’t.’

Andrea’s family had flown over from Canada and Scott’s family also came to support the couple.

‘I had to stay on the neuro ward and Lily was on the maternity ward, but my sister, mum and mother-in-law were with her so I knew she was safe and loved,’ she said.

‘Next day, I didn’t see them before my surgery as it was too emotional and I didn’t want to say ‘goodbye’.

‘Scott and I tried to keep conversation neutral as I was trying to keep it together. Before I went down to theatre, I kissed Lily and said, “I’ll see you soon.” The worst bit was being wheeled down to theatre as I stared at the lights.

‘My neurosurgeon said, “I know you’re scared, but we do this every day,’ which helped a lot.”

Andrea was in surgery for five hours.

‘When I woke up, I saw my neurosurgeon and he said that the operation had been very successful,’ she continued. ‘They had successfully removed the whole tumour from my cerebellum.

‘I was overwhelmed with joy and relief, and couldn’t wait to hold my baby again.’

Further relief came when biopsy results revealed the tumour was a rare low-grade (non-cancerous) hemangioblastoma, which grow from blood vessel cells and represent about 2% of brain tumours.

After about 36 hours, Andrea was discharged from the neuro ward to be with Lily on the maternity ward.

Lily was suffering from jaundice and had lost more body weight than usual for a new-born. Andrea longed to breastfeed but couldn’t for 48 hours due to dye contrast used for a scan.

‘That was the worst part – even worse than facing brain surgery – and hurt me most,’ she said. ‘I ached to feed and nurture my baby. She’d already had had to be born early and now I couldn’t feed her myself to help her thrive.’

Lily was fed on breast milk donated to the hospital until Andrea could feed her herself while they were in hospital for another week.

‘I was desperate to take my baby home and be a family, and “normality” to begin,’ said Andrea.

Lily was discharged on May 30 – still nearly three weeks before her due date of June 23.

‘Our families had sorted out everything at home for us,’ she continued. ‘I hadn’t been organised at all as I hadn’t even finished at work yet for my maternity leave when I went into hospital.

‘And I was superstitious about buying clothes before the baby was born, but a friend’s sister also had a premature baby girl and very kindly gave us a big bag of clothes,’

Getting used to life as a busy new mum, Andrea – who will now have a scan once a year – continues to make a good recovery.

‘I still felt a bit off-balance at times and like I was under water for the first two weeks, but thankfully that is gone,’ she said. ‘And I was exhausted looking after Lily so couldn’t really tell the difference between that and fatigue after surgery!’

Ten months on, Andrea is still processing her traumatic experience.

‘I still can’t take it in that in a space of a few days I had a premature baby and brain surgery,’ said Andrea. ‘I still think about it often and get very emotional, but I’ll always be grateful to the NHS – the care I got from both the obstetrics and neurology team was phenomenal.

‘And I have got brilliant support from Scott– he is one of the main reasons why I am doing so well today.

‘Going through this sort of traumatic experience will make or break you – and it has made us even stronger.’

Andrea is sharing her story to support The Brain Tumour Charity in Brain Tumour Awareness Month and the keen runner is doing the Brighton Marathon in September and has launched a Just Giving page to raise money for the charity.

‘My tumour was low-grade and I’m here to see my little girl grow up – others aren’t so fortunate,’ she said. ‘That’s why it’s so important to me to help The Brain Tumour Charity raise awareness and money for them in the Brighton Marathon.’

Now, as Andrea spends her first Mother’s Day with Lily, every moment with her daughter is precious.

She added: ‘Every time I look at Lily and how she smiles at me, I think how it could have been so different. I count my blessings every day.’