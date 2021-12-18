Mother-in-law chastised for buying matching Christmas PJs for all her grandchildren… EXCEPT her son’s step-child.

Mother-in-law was chastised for purchasing matching Christmas PJs for all of her grandchildren… EXCEPT her son’s step-child.

A MOTHER-IN-LAW has been chastised on social media after purchasing matching Christmas pyjamas for her grandchildren but forgetting to include her son’s stepchild.

The grandmother had posted a photo of her grandchildren dressed in their holiday pajamas on Facebook.

However, her daughter-in-law’s previous relationship’s child is left out of the picture, forced to wear her own pyjamas.

A family friend, who was outraged by the woman’s behavior, later shared the photo on a local Facebook group.

“Some people out there with no heart!” they wrote as a caption to the post.

“I have a married friend.

Except for the child who does not belong to her son, the mother in law purchased matching pajamas for all of the children.

“Do you think she’s crazy?”

Members of the group were shocked by the mother-in-law’s actions and publicly shamed her in the comments.

“100% wrong!!! The woman should be ashamed of herself for leaving an innocent child out!!!” one person wrote.

“Wow, what a horrible thing to do!” wrote another, while another added, “This is horrible to the core!”

Others, on the other hand, were quick to point the finger at the children’s mother.

“Isn’t the mother standing up for her child by allowing that to happen?” one wrote.

“The mother should have refused them,” another agreed, “rather than allowing this to happen and then taking a photo.”

Others, however, defended the grandmother, saying, “At the end of the day, it’s her decision.”

“I wouldn’t say I agree or disagree because, at the end of the day, this happens a lot these days and people have their own way of doing things that some will consider incorrect and others will not.”