Mother-of-two, 32, creates stylish Merino wool blanket in lockdown

A mother-of-two reveals how she made a stylish chunky knit blanket using a 13-minute YouTube tutorial and claims it is now the ‘focal point’ of her living room.

Rosanna McKean, 32, from Bristol, used the online guide to create a Merino wool blanket for her modern living room while in lockdown.

Posting to the UK Facebook group Mrs Hinch Made Me Do It, she wrote: ‘Got all inspired after seeing someone on here make a chunky knit blanket and made my own, made a few mistakes but not bad for first attempt.’

Rosanna shared two pictures of the finished grey blanket which she draped over the sofa and decorated with a blush pink and aztec cushion.

Rosanna linked the YouTube guide she followed which shows how to make a 25x30ins hand-knitted blanket in just 30 minutes using 2lb of Merino wool.

Wanting to make an even bigger blanket, she used two 2lbs balls, of satin mink-coloured Merino wool from eBay which cost her £70.

Speaking to FEMAIL, Rosanna said: ‘I made a bigger one than in the video so it took me around an hour to make but it was really easy.

‘It cost me £70 to make, so quite expensive. It’s about £35 per 1kg and 100 per cent Merino wool.

‘I was inspired to make one after seeing it on the Mrs Hinch group and all my family and friends want one now!

She added: ‘It was very relaxing to do and it wasn’t fiddly because the wool is so big.

‘It’s made a lovely feature in my living room and added another texture and it’s almost a focal point now.’

Merino wool is a natural material from Merino sheep which is regarded as the softest and finest material from any sheep.

It is also has unique anti-bacterial properties and is a highly breathable fabric.

The 13-minute guide was posted on the hand-knitting YouTube channel, BeCozi, which uses super chunky Merino wool to create the cosy blanket.

Speaking on the video, the instructor reveals: ‘The first rule when you are hand-knitting or knitting with giant needles and using Merino wool is do not pull.

‘For this reason I am unwinding the whole roll then I can have it in front of me for hand-knitting.

‘This way, the merino wool spreads its fibre and becomes more fluffy and beautiful and actually a little bit stronger.’

And cleaning enthusiasts on the Facebook group commented on how ‘beautiful’ the blanket looked with many asking for tips on how to make one.

Jus Ough commented: I’ve just watched the video link at the top and it looks enough and you do it with your hands.’

Donna Travis added: ‘Well done it looks like you bought one from the shop.’

‘This is gorgeous, definitely going to give it a go,’ Soph Richmond wrote.