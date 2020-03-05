Mother-of-two puts off her smear test for SEVEN years – and has to have a hysterectomy

A mother-of-two who put off having a smear test for seven years because she was ‘too busy’ needed a radical hysterectomy when she was diagnosed with cervical cancer.

Caroline Brandshaw, 34, from Stockport, Greater Manchester, thought cancer ‘wouldn’t happen to her’ until watching a documentary about reality star Jade Goody made her think about the impact not getting checked could have on her daughters.

After almost a decade of avoiding the test she was again invited to book an appointment in April 2019, but didn’t go to get it done until after watching the documentary in September last year.

The stay-at-home mother, who shares Areya, two, and Serennah, nine, with her husband Josh, 30, was heartbroken when she was told she had a 40-80mm wide patch of cancerous skin on her cervix four months later.

Recalling the moment she found out, Caroline said: ‘It was odd, I started shivering as if I was cold.

‘Someone else said the same thing happened to them and they think it was shock. I was shivering as if I was cold. That’s all I was doing for ages.

‘Even though I’d prepared myself the hour before, I still burst out crying [when they told me]. I cried a lot that night. After that evening, I was okay.’

Her husband helped get her through the pain of her diagnosis and after one evening of devastation she managed to pick herself up and carry on.

‘My husband is a very matter-of-fact person and he was saying we could deal with it and get through anything,’ she added.

‘Having him by my side was absolutely fantastic to help me get through it and not feel too negative about it. I feel like I got all my tears out of the way that night.’

A week later she was on holiday in Kos, Greece, with her family and had to pretend everything was fine.

‘Even waiting for the MRI we were laughing at things and getting on with it. Even on holiday the week after with my family, they said they wouldn’t have known as I was so normal,’ she said.

‘I didn’t dwell on it too much. I felt like I got all the emotion out of the way that night I was told.

‘You’ve got to pull through and do it for your kids.’

Caroline lost her ability to have more children just weeks ago when she had a radical hysterectomy to completely remove her uterus, cervix, and part of the vagina on February 19.

She said: ‘It is what it is. I’m glad I’ve got this big surgery out of the way. Just waking up from that was my main concern from that at the time.

‘Now that bit is out of the way, if they throw more at me I’ll be okay.’

Caroline now faces a gruelling wait to find out if she will require further treatment to treat her stage IB2 cancer.

In a heartbreaking status online, Caroline blamed herself for her diagnosis after putting it off for so long.

Women over the age of 24 are expected to get a smear test every three years. But three years on from her last test Caroline ignored the reminder letter for the next.

The post struck a chord and quickly went viral, amassing more than 18,874 likes, shares and comments.

Caroline wrote in her post: ‘It was no one’s fault but my own, missing that smear test. I carelessly told myself, “that won’t happen to me”.

‘Not long after, I had an evening to myself and came across the Jade Goody documentary on catch up. I watched it and cried. I cried thinking of those poor boys without a mum now.

‘That documentary played on my mind for weeks before I took the plunge and booked the test. Just get it done for my girls I told myself, what’s the worst that can happen.

‘I have had the option of having more children taken away from me but I am so unbelievably grateful for the gorgeous girls I already have.

‘[I am] just so glad I finally got around to having this smear test done nearly seven years since my previous one.

‘If I missed another one who knows what the result could be for me. All I know now is it’s going to be a tough road ahead, but it could have been even worse.

‘There really wasn’t any need for it to have got to this point though, all because I didn’t see the importance of it. It really is important ladies. This could happen to anyone.’

Now Caroline is using her viral post to urge others to book their smear tests as soon as they are able to.

She first put off having the test in June 2016 when she was pregnant and moving house. Even after she gave birth in March 2017 she forgot to book the test until she was invited again in April 2019.

She had noticed strange symptoms in her body – including hair loss, blackened toenails and even ‘scar tissue’ forming on her leg, but the problems were dismissed as bad circulation.

After the smear test in October, Caroline was on holiday in Kos when she got a text confirming an appointment had been booked for her with a consultant. She feared the worst.

But when her colposcopy and biopsies came back negative, she believed she was cancer free and delayed booking a follow-up Lletz test to confirm until January this year.

Caroline said: ‘It must have been at least seven years ago that I last went for one.

‘When the next letter came through from the doctor, I kept thinking I didn’t need to go. I thought, I’ve got too much on, I’m too busy. I was too busy.

‘I was really busy with work and we were moving house at the same time as well. It’s easy to just say no to. We were selling the house so I was constantly doing viewings.

‘I was pregnant and had an excuse to not go for this one. I think because we’d then moved house I didn’t register my new address with the GP so I wasn’t getting new reminders either.’

Instead of acting on the letters that were inviting her to book an appointment Caroline dismissed them as unimportant.

‘It just got put to the back of my mind and I never even thought about it again,’ she said.

‘This time, when I did get a letter through, I again ignored it and thought I didn’t need to go for that.

‘It was watching the Jade Goody documentary that really hit home. What’s a little test when it can save your life?

‘I put it off again for another two weeks and then thought, no I need to get this booked. I eventually did get booked in.

‘But I had been putting it off and off, and why on earth did I do it? I really don’t know.’

Caroline and Josh had considered having more children in the future, but now she is happy to concentrate on their two daughters.

She continued: ‘Having more children had been one of those things where we’d wait and see what happened. My husband had mentioned having more children a few times.

‘Now the option has been taken off me. But I’m happy and incredibly grateful that my time and attention is already taken up with my two girls.

‘On holiday I was looking around at all these tiny babies and thinking they were cute and it might be nice to have another, but it really doesn’t matter.

‘It’s just not worth putting off. A smear test takes 30 seconds to get done. The nurses are so used to doing it day in day out that they don’t see anything different about them.

‘It’s so normal to them, so don’t make it abnormal to yourself to have to go through.

‘Anyone that is having to go past that point just needs to stay positive as well and get what they need to done before it gets worse.’