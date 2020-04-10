Mother-of-two turns bright GREEN after using an out-of-date fake tan

A mother-of-two turned bright green after using an out-of-date fake tan causing her friends to brand her the Wicked Witch of the West from The Wizard of Oz.

Jenni Coleman, 35, a carer from Wythenshawe, Greater Manchester, applied a couple of layers of tan and was enjoying a glass of wine when she noticed a slight green tint.

And the transformation was so startling that her sister even asked if she undergone a nose job, while her friends likened her to Grotbags from the 90s’ children’s TV show.

Her friend Jan Patricia posted the beauty disaster to Facebook on Saturday and suggested that the UK being on lockdown would be a ‘good time to work on your tan’.

Jenni said she was close to tears when she caught sight of herself in the bathroom mirror the following morning.

Jenni, who is mother to 17-year-old Leah and 14-year-old Emily, said she was forced to stay at home and repeatedly exfoliate her body to banish her neon glow.

Jenni said she is unsure what caused the tanning disaster, but believes she may have chosen a bottle from the back of her fake tan stash that was past its sell-by date.

The fake tan regular said: ‘I was just putting it on one Friday night and thought it looked like it had a little bit of a green tint to it, but didn’t think anything of it.

‘The kids said, “It does look a bit green, Mum”, but I thought it would be alright.’

Jenni added: ‘I normally buy fake tan from the high street and tanned a lot when I was younger, so always had loads in.

‘That day I just grabbed one, maybe from the back [of my stash] and I’d had it a bit by then, which is why it went like that.’

She revealed: ‘I went to bed and when I woke up the following morning it was like that, I couldn’t believe it.

‘The tan was on my face, ears, hands and all over my body, the green made my eyes look really white.

‘I took the picture to send to my sister and for a while after that I was a bit paranoid that it would happen again.’

She added: ‘It didn’t turn green straightaway – if it had I would have washed it off.’

The carer said: ‘When I saw myself the following morning I nearly cried, it wasn’t great, I just couldn’t believe it.’

Jenni continued: ‘I took a few days to properly come off, I hid away at home that weekend trying to scrub it off – it put me off tanning for a bit.

‘My sister Michelle even said to me “Have you had a nose job since that picture?”, because as she thought my nose looked bigger.’

Fake tan regular Jenni revealed the hilarious throwback snap from four years ago is often shared by friends online to make people laugh.

Jenni said: ‘I regularly fake tan, but I’m like Casper at the minute with everything going on.’

She added: ‘Having a tan makes you feel great – and slimmer.

‘People have commented on the photo a lot over the years, they say I’m ‘the green gift that keeps on giving’ and won’t let it lie.’