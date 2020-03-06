Mother reveals vaginal tightening therapy saved her sex life

A mother-of-three has revealed how undergoing ‘pain-free’ vaginal tightening therapy has helped her regain her confidence and saved her relationship.

Robyn, 30, from London, recalled how she couldn’t ‘laugh, sneeze or cough’ without ‘leaking urine’, and the lack of bladder control began affecting her confidence and sex life.

The stay-at-home mum, who shares children Monty, 6, Hugo, 3, and Bertie, 2, with husband George, 30, said that despite doing her pelvic floor exercises throughout her twenties, the problem became worse with every birth – and she was even forced to wear incontinence pads daily.

Eventually, Robyn dreaded even leaving the house ‘for fear of an accident’, and when it started affecting her relationship, she decided to take action.

Robyn tried the new non-invasive Emsella chair treatment, which delivers thousands of contractions into the pelvic floor to tighten it and allow better support bladder control – and after six sessions, she can run around with her kids without anxiety.

Recalling the journey, Robyn explained: ‘I have had three children vaginally and I was totally unprepared for what my bladder control would be like afterwards.

‘Despite having straightforward deliveries with my children in my twenties and doing my pelvic floor exercises, my urine leakage got worse after each birth and by the time I had had my third baby, at just 28, I was needing to wear incontinence pads daily.’

She continued: ‘Laughing, sneezing or coughing would inevitably cause me to leak urine, and I would dread day trips because I would constantly be thinking about where the nearest toilet was.

‘Gym or any form of physical exercise was a no, and in fact even picking up my children could cause me to wet myself.’

Robyn admitted: ‘My confidence dwindled because I avoided leaving the house for fear of an accident, and my sex life also suffered. I didn’t feel sexy and I was worried about leaking urine during intercourse.’

Robyn decided to speak to her friends, who swept her concerns aside as ‘something mums have to live with’.

‘I spoke to friends and family who also have children, and also to my GP,’ she said.

‘Although they were supportive, the general feeling was that this was just part of being a mum and something women had to ‘live with.

‘There is no treatment available on the NHS other than extreme surgery, which apparently my case was not severe enough to warrant.’

Robyn read about the problems mesh surgery on the NHS could cause, a procedure where a plastic implants are implanted to repair damaged or weakened tissue in the vagina wall, which faced a ban after women described the horrifying side effects – and saw some women left walking on crutches.

She said: ‘There have been a lot of problems with the ‘mesh’ surgery so that isn’t something I would want in any case. I really did think that this was something that I just had to put up with.’

Robyn then came across the new non-invasive Emsella chair treatment at Apprentice winner Dr Leah’s new Baker Street clinic, which delivers thousands of contractions into the pelvic floor to tighten it and allow better support bladder control – while the client is fully dressed.

Robyn said: ‘I had initial appointment with a female doctor who talked me through the treatment and what it would involve and what to expect, I felt comfortable and at ease and no examination was required.

‘I had six sessions in total over the course of a three-week period and each treatment session was 28 minutes in length, there was no recovery time at all. The sessions themselves were so easy, and all I had to do was sit on a chair, fully clothed. It was nice to be able to just sit down for 30 minutes with a cup of coffee!’

She added: ‘It was entirely pain free, you know something is going on but it isn’t painful – it feels like contractions going into the vagina and there is no pain afterwards and you can return to normal life with no restrictions.

‘After the third session I already felt things were improving and I was having less leakage, after my 6th session and things are so much better.’

Having completed the treatment, Robyn is thrilled with the results, admitting: ‘It’s impacted my life so much for the better.

‘I can run around with my kids, coughing and sneezing isn’t an issue anymore and I don’t have anxiety about where the nearest toilet is. I’m no longer making mental notes of where the nearest toilets are when I’m out and about, it’s such a relief not suffering from that anxiety anymore.’

She added: ‘I don’t need to wear pads daily, I feel like me again, my confidence and my sex life are back. This treatment has saved my relationship.

‘The Dr Leah pelvic floor tightening chair has made it possible to regain my dignity, I would urge anyone who was going through what I was going through to not just suffer it, treatment is available.’

Celebrities including Danielle Lloyd and Ferme McCann have recently spoken about their bladder control issues after childbirth.

Speaking about the treatment, medical doctor Leah Totton said: ‘Female stress incontinence affects millions of women in the UK.

‘Urine leakage at any age is not simply something women should ‘live with’, the latest advancements in technology mean that safe and effective treatment is now available without the need for intimate examination or invasive procedures.

‘For many years we have advised women on the importance of Kegel’s pelvic floor exercises, but compliance with these exercises is low as women often lead busy and hectic live.’

Describing her clinic’s new treatment, she continued: ‘Each Emsella chair treatment is the equivalent of 11,000 pelvic floor clenches, which most women do not complete in their lifetime. Scientific research has shown that 95 per cent of patients who underwent this treatment reported significant improvement in their quality of life’.