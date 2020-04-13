Mother shares hilarious hack on how to teach your children fractions

A mother has shared her hilarious hack to teaching children how to work out fractions, as parents grapple to juggle remote working and home schooling.

The British woman, known only as ‘Mrs Jeeps’, posted a tongue-in-cheek video showing parents how to teach their children simple mathematics – by drinking wine.

The post, shared to her YouTube profile, has already racked up 100,000 views and thousands of comments on Facebook.

Along with the video, she writes: ‘Though you and your family may be on lockdown self-isolating – confined to your home – there are plenty of ways to keep your children educated and entertained using very limited resources. #recap’.

The woman is seen filling her wine glass her glass to a quarter, then explaining ‘a quarter’, filling it to a half, then explaining ‘a half’, then to three quarters, and adding ‘a half’ then to the top, concluding ‘a whole’.

She then gulps down the last drops, and concludes: ‘None! Recap’, before toting the bottle to fill up her empty wine glass again.

And other parents flocked to the post, praising the tip as ‘hilariously useful’, and adding ‘she must be fun at parties’.

Elsewhere one mother tagged her pal and added: ‘Why do I imagine you sitting at the dining room table with your 6 kids teaching them this?.

Another said: ‘I love it! Although chugging it like that and I’d be drunk before I could recap!’.

Meanwhile one mother tagged her pal and said: ‘That’s why you are great at maths’, before she retorted: ‘If you need me to teach Lucas let me know’.