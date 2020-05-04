Mother shares touching moment her baby was born in lockdown

A mother has shared her touching story of giving birth during the lockdown.

Ashley Faldmo, 29, from Texas, went viral with a poignant pictures she posted, which showed her nursing her newborn baby on the floor of her home while surrounded by first responders in masks.

Taking to her Instagram account, the mother-of-three explained she had gone into labor early, and was alone with her two other children when her waters broke – having told her husband Chase, 29, who is a chiropractor, that he should go to work that morning.

Thankfully, a team of first responders were able to get to Ashley on time and safely deliver her third child, a baby girl named Collins – with a dramatic image shared by the mom-of-three revealing her sitting on the floor cradling her newborn while a team of firemen stand around her in medical gowns and masks.

While opening up about her unique birth story, Ashley praised the Coppell Fire Department, saying that her ‘respect for first responders in a traumatic situation is incredible’.

In an Instagram post about her daughter’s arrival, Ashley explained that she had experienced some ‘cramping’ on the morning of Collins’ birth – and had told her husband Chase to go to work because she didn’t expect to go into labor for several hours.

However, an hour and a half later, her labor had quickly ‘escalated’, and she phoned her husband, telling him to get back to their house as soon as possible. Her water then broke while she was on the call – and she asked Chase to phone 911 before racing back home.

‘I woke to what I considered “only cramping” and insisted Chase leave for work since my water hadn’t broken (and had hours before any signs of labor with the previous two),’ she explained.

‘An hour and a half later I called him back telling him to get home immediately since things were becoming more intense.

‘While on the phone, my water broke and I told him to call 911 because contractions immediately escalated.’

At the time, Ashley was alone with her two children, who came to the rescue and got the first responders into the house after realizing that their mother wasn’t joking around, and was actually in a serious situation.

‘I then dropped the phone and fell to the floor on hands and knees while Amanda jumped on my back thinking, “Mom’s playing horse!”‘ she shared.

‘Meanwhile, Reagan laughed hysterically, telling Amanda, “She’s calling 911!” Seconds later we heard sirens (we live next door to the station) and I told Reagan to open the garage, since our top lock was on the front door.

‘Sweet Reagan immediately grabbed my keys in the drawer, jumped in the car and opened the garage to wave everyone inside from the driveway.

‘My dear friend, Julie ran inside first, whom I texted before dropping the phone to come get the girls, and wrangled them upstairs.

‘Firemen then rushed in, asked if this was my first, and when I responded third, said, this baby’s coming now.’

Luckily her husband Chase got home just in time to witness the birth.

Ashley continued: ”Five minutes later Chase ran through the door cheering me on like the ultimate cheerleader he is. Seven minutes and four pushes later Collins was born.’

The new mother praised the reaction of the medical services amid the pandemic, writing: ‘These people have made an imprint on my heart I can’t describe with words, but can say the peace they brought to our home in a traumatic situation was unreal.

‘My respect for first responders is incredible. The strength my friend, Julie had to entertain our (starving for breakfast, half dressed) girls upstairs was unimaginable.

‘And the inspiration God provided Reagan to find my keys & jump in the car forever changed me. Days later she looked at me and asked, ‘Mommy, did I save your life?’;

She concluded: ‘Whether we appreciate, acknowledge, or recognize Him, I know God cares for each of us in ways unknown. I’m grateful for the tender mercies experienced April 8, 2020. The gratitude I have for this day is unforgettable.’