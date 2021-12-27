Motown Legend-in-the-Making Passes Away

Another legend has died in Motown.

Wanda Young, one of the original members of the Marvelettes in the 1960s, died just two weeks before Christmas.

Young and the group were instrumental in making the label a success during its heyday.

Young joined the Marvelettes two years before they signed their first Motown record deal.

Following several lineup changes, she eventually rose to become the group’s lead singer.

Young was a member of the group that had a hit in 1961 with “Please Mr.

The song was a huge success for the label, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

It was an all-female group’s first No. 1 single.

As Motown struggled to compete with other major labels, he helped to put them on the map.

“Excuse me, Mr.

Other top artists would re-record the song, which is still sampled today.

The Beatles made the song famous when they covered it in the 1960s and it became a hit.

During the group’s heyday, Young was a co-lead vocalist.

Young sang lead vocals on hits like “I’ll Keep Holding On,” “Don’t Mess with Bill,” “The Hunter Gets Captured by the Game,” “When You’re Young and In Love,” “My Baby Must Be a Magician,” and others, and her vocals can be heard on well-known singles like “Locking Up My Heart” and “Too Many Fish in the Sea.”

Young yearned for more by the end of the 1960s.

In 1969, she officially left the band.

Young struck out on his own.

Smokey Robinson produced her album in 1970.

It was released as The Return of the Marvelettes and marketed as a Marvelettes album, despite the fact that it was a solo project.

Robinson wrote a number of hit songs for The Marvelettes, including “Mr.

I’ve always admired Young’s voice, especially in the film “Postman.”

In the liner notes to the 1993 Marvelettes compilation Deliver: The Singles (1961-1971), he was quoted as saying, “Wanda had this little voice that was sexy to me, a little country kind of voice.”

“I knew if I could just get a song in front of her, it’d be a hit.”

At one point, she struggled with alcoholism and substance abuse.

Young blamed her substance abuse problems on the fact that she was born into a family of addicts.