Mountain huts: the most beautiful places of longing in the Alps

An old broker wisdom also applies to mountain huts: location, location, location. Not for ecological reasons, but for completely different reasons. The houses built by the Alpine associations do not serve as an investment; here, value added and return do not count. Your location is the decisive factor: as a starting point for mountain ascents, as accommodation and inn on hikes or as a life-saving protection against some mood of nature.

There are hardly any neighbors here. At most chamois, ibex and whistling marmots. With the advent of alpine tourism, some of the huts were built in very special places as early as the 19th century, which could hardly be more lonely and exposed.

The spectrum ranges from small self-catering huts to large companies along the long-distance hiking trails in alpine terrain. “Sometimes it is the weather that gives nature and us mountaineers strength and magic,” says photographer Bernd Ritschel. After his books “Wild Alps” and “Dark Mountains” he now has another picture book under the title “Hütten 2 – New longing in the Alps” published by National Geographic Verlag.

Longing place over the tree line

The new publication portrays 30 huts in the Alpine countries, Germany, Austria, Italy and Switzerland with photo galleries and texts by Sandra Freudenberg and Frank Eberhard. For the compilation of these very personal longing and refuge locations, the three have covered more than 35,000 meters in altitude.

The book’s appeal lies in the subjective selection of the huts, some of which can be reached by very demanding routes.

In the photo gallery above we present some of the houses.

