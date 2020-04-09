movie trailer, screenings, release, reviews

ARTEMIS FOWL – Scheduled for the end of May, the adaptation of the novels Artemis Fowl will not finally be released in theaters. The film will only be available on Disney +.

[Updatedon6[Misàjourle6 April 2020 at 3.13pm] It is a sad fate that the film Artemis Fowl undergoes. Originally scheduled for a summer 2019 release, Kenneth Brannagh’s adaptation of the Eoin Colfer novels was due to be released on May 27, 2020 at the movies. But it will ultimately be nothing: because of the pandemic linked to the coronavirus which affects the planet, Disney + has postponed the release date of most of its productions, like the other studios. And inevitably, the end of the year and even already the year 2021 promises to be rich in releases, and stiff competition for the various productions that are released at that time. Faced with successes or suites of announced franchises, Disney has made the decision not to push Artemis Fowl indefinitely, but to offer it directly on Disney +. To discover the feature film, it will therefore be enough to have a subscription to the streaming platform. The release date of the film Artemis Fowl on the platform has not been made public, and one can only hope that it will be released on the date originally scheduled in cinemas.

Adapted from the saga of eight books of fantastic adventures written by Eoin Colfer, Artemis Fowl could have been the opportunity to see a series of films bloom almost 20 years after their literary release. Following the cancellation of its cinema release, this project seems to be more and more compromised. In front of Kenneth Branagh’s camera, we will notably find Judi Dench (James Bond saga, The Crime of the Orient Express) but also Josh Gad (Beauty and the Beast, Frozen). We will also see Hong Chau (seen in the Big Little Lies, Watchmen series) as well as Nonso Anozie (seen in the Zoo series) and Colin Farrel.

Synopsis– Following the disappearance of his father, the young Artemis Fowl goes in search of him. Endowed with an extraordinary intelligence and a bottomless bank account, the twelve year old teenager is already a genius of crime, like his father. In his research, he discovers the existence of the People of the Fairies, an ancient civilization buried underground and provided with advanced technologies. In order to find his father, Artemis is going to put together a risky plan that will pit him against these fantastic creatures.

A year and a half after the very first teaser, the film Artemis Fowl finally reveals itself in good and due form via a trailer two months before its theatrical release.

We discover what Kenneth Branagh (Thor, The Crime of the Orient-Express) made of it on screen. The starting point of the film seems to be completely different from the original book since here it is for Artemis Fowl to find his father, Artemis Fowl Senior. This is how he discovered the people of the Fairies and that he got to know Holly Short and Mulch Diggums.

