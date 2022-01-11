Movies and TV Shows Nominated for Golden Globes in 2022 to Watch Now

Golden Globe–Winning Films and TV Shows to Watch Now in 2022

The Golden Globe Awards in 2022 were far from traditional.

Unlike previous years, when Hollywood’s biggest stars gathered for a swanky evening at the Beverly Hills Hotel to celebrate some of the best achievements in television and film, this year’s ceremony was more subdued, with award winners announced in a private ceremony and made public via Twitter.

While viewers may not have been able to see their favorite actors and creators accept Golden Globe Awards in real time, they can still celebrate the incredible work that has been seen in theaters, on television, and on streaming platforms over the course of the year — all from the comfort of their own homes.

Here’s how to watch some of the best movies and TV shows that won big at this year’s Golden Globe Awards, from A-list-led blockbusters to underground indie films, sweet animated flicks, cult-favorite TV shows, and more.

Succession remains one of the most popular shows on television, and its track record of winning some of the most prestigious awards each season demonstrates that the show is just as popular with critics as it is with viewers.

The HBO comedy follows the dynamics of a family (loosely based on the Murdochs) as they navigate media, power, and life in the spotlight.

Succession received Golden Globe nominations for Best Television Drama Series, Best Actor in a Television Drama, and Best Supporting Actress in a Television Drama this year.

HBO Max is available to view.

Ted Lasso is one of AppleTV(plus)’s biggest fans.

The comedy-drama follows Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) as he attempts to transfer his coaching skills from a small-scale American football stage to a professional football club in England.

Sudeikis won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy) in 2022, beating out Steve Martin, Martin Short, Anthony Anderson, and Nicholas Hoult in a category crowded with big-name stars.

AppleTV(plus)

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ musical fantasy.

